ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor

Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’

A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley's First Prison Meal Revealed As Reality Star Begins 12-Year Sentence

Todd Chrisley devoured a scrumptious steak dinner for his first meal behind bars on Tuesday, January 17.The large cut of meat is one of the many food options on rotation for his 12-year prison sentence at a low-security facility in Florida.As Todd chowed down on his hefty steak at FPC Pensacola, his wife, Julie Chrisley, feasted on a chicken cheesesteak sandwich at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, according to meal schedules obtained by Radar.JULIE CHRISLEY & DISGRACED 'CHEER' STAR JERRY HARRIS JAILED AT SAME FACILITY IN KENTUCKYThe 53-year-old fraudster's spread of food seemed to cover all of the...
PENSACOLA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Maya Jama Returning Ex Ben Simmons’ $1M Engagement Ring After Athlete Sends Legal Demand

The NBA player proposed to the “Love Island” host in December of 2021. By September of the next year, their engagement had ended. Just like the rest of us, celebrities often experience the pain of heartbreak within their romantic relationships. Unfortunately for them, the drama is played out for the entire world to see – and comment on. Most recently, formerly engaged couple Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have been the talk of the town. This is thanks to the astounding $1M engagement ring he surprised her with in December of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy