Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Priscilla Presley Net Worth 2023
Priscilla Presley led an incredible life, which was undoubtedly reflected in her enormous wealth. Despite being married to Elvis, who was already making a lot of money, she created her own empire. Priscilla formerly served as the chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'
Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
Riley Keough Breaks Silence 1 Week After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Forever in her heart. Riley Keough has broken her silence after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54. Keough, 33, shared a throwback photo from her childhood on Friday, January 20, simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of her Instagram upload. The sweet post came one day after […]
'She’s Under 24/7 Guard': Lisa Marie Presley Revealed Whereabouts Of Scientology Leader's Missing Wife In Long-Lost Interview, Claimed David Miscavige Living In 'Underground Bunker'
Lisa Marie Presley apparently revealed the whereabouts of Scientology leader's wife, Shelly Miscavige, in a long-lost interview. David Miscavige's wife hasn't been seen in public since 2007, and it's unclear where she is. “She was a force to be reckoned with. I don’t know what exactly went down. I do feel that she really cared about him [Dave]. But I think she stepped on his feet," Lisa Marie, who died on January 12 at 54 years old, told Tony Ortega for his website, The Underground Bunker. “She is at that place at Arrowhead. She’s under 24/7 guard.”Lisa recalled having dinner...
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley's Last Words to Lisa Marie Presley Uncovered Following Her Untimely Death
Elvis Presley's final words to Lisa Marie Presley are gaining the spotlight again after the latter's death. The King of Rock and Roll died on Aug. 16, 1977, following a cardiac arrest. Decades later, his only daughter suffered the same health issue and died on Jan. 12. Before Lisa Marie's...
Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial
Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Second Engagement Ring From Nicolas Cage Sold For WAY More Than It Is Really Worth
Lisa Marie Presley actually lost her first engagement ring from actor Nicolas Cage, but he replaced it with a much larger diamond.
Elvis Presley Gave a ‘Priceless Gift’ to Lisa Marie Presley on Her Fourth Birthday
Elvis Presley presented a 'priceless gift' to daughter Lisa Marie for her fourth birthday.
SheKnows
All the Most Moving Photos From Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland Memorial Service
After suddenly passing on Jan 12, 2023, Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral was held at the start of 9 AM on Jan 22, 2023, with many of Lisa Marie’s friends, family, and loved ones arriving at Graceland’s front lawn to honor the life of the songstress. Born Feb...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
‘It was a closeness like a mother and a daughter’: Country legend’s widow describes bond with Lisa Marie Presley
To the world, she was Elvis Presley's only child, but to those close to her, Lisa Marie Presley was a kind and loving person.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Days: Opioids, Plastic Surgery, and Drastic Weight Loss (Report)
Lisa Marie Presley passed away January 12, and new details have emerged about her final days. TMZ reports Presley wanted to look her best for award season as she helped promote “Elvis,” a movie about her late father’s life. Insiders tell the site that she had plastic...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Scandal: Country Star Tricked Ex Into Marriage After Making Shocking Claim
The first husband of Naomi Judd accused her of tricking him into getting married. Michael Ciminella said that the late country queen claimed she was pregnant with his kid, Wynonna, who came into this world shortly after he and Naomi married in 1964. He wasn't Wynonna's biological father, it was...
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’
Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley 'Forced Relationship'; Elvis' Daughter Didn't Want Anything To Do With Her Mom
When Lisa Marie Presley passed away last month, there was apparently no contact between Priscilla Presley and her. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla passed away at the age of 54 after what was likely a heart attack in her Calabasas home more than two weeks ago. After she was...
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
Comments / 0