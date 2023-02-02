ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Priscilla Presley Net Worth 2023

Priscilla Presley led an incredible life, which was undoubtedly reflected in her enormous wealth. Despite being married to Elvis, who was already making a lot of money, she created her own empire. Priscilla formerly served as the chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth...
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley Made Michael Jackson's Life A Nightmare? – 'She Betrayed Him'

Before the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley, she was accused by her ex-husband of being a manipulative wife. The unhappy daughter of Elvis implored Michael to focus on their failing marriage before shocking him with divorce papers, according to the late King of Pop's makeup artist, who made the revelation in a legal declaration related to the wrongful death case filed.
OK! Magazine

'She’s Under 24/7 Guard': Lisa Marie Presley Revealed Whereabouts Of Scientology Leader's Missing Wife In Long-Lost Interview, Claimed David Miscavige Living In 'Underground Bunker'

Lisa Marie Presley apparently revealed the whereabouts of Scientology leader's wife, Shelly Miscavige, in a long-lost interview. David Miscavige's wife hasn't been seen in public since 2007, and it's unclear where she is. “She was a force to be reckoned with. I don’t know what exactly went down. I do feel that she really cared about him [Dave]. But I think she stepped on his feet," Lisa Marie, who died on January 12 at 54 years old, told Tony Ortega for his website, The Underground Bunker. “She is at that place at Arrowhead. She’s under 24/7 guard.”Lisa recalled having dinner...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial

Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s...
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral

Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
LOS ANGELES, CA

