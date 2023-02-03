Bill Gates took a few jabs at fellow billionaire Elon Musk in a new interview, saying he does not view the Tesla CEO as a “great philanthropist” at this point while dismissing the SpaceX founder’s efforts to go to Mars as a waste of money. The BBC asked the Microsoft co-founder in a recent sit-down whether he believes Musk will ever join the club of mega-rich donors like Gates, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in pledging to give away most of their wealth. “Yeah, I think someday he’ll be a great philanthropist,” Gates said of Musk, conceding, “Obviously, you know, things like Tesla are...

3 DAYS AGO