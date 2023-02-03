ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
‘Don’t go to Mars’: Bill Gates slams Elon Musk’s ambitions as waste of money

Bill Gates took a few jabs at fellow billionaire Elon Musk in a new interview, saying he does not view the Tesla CEO as a “great philanthropist” at this point while dismissing the SpaceX founder’s efforts to go to Mars as a waste of money. The BBC asked the Microsoft co-founder in a recent sit-down whether he believes Musk will ever join the club of mega-rich donors like Gates, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in pledging to give away most of their wealth. “Yeah, I think someday he’ll be a great philanthropist,” Gates said of Musk, conceding, “Obviously, you know, things like Tesla are...
Musk Wants Twitter 5% Ownership Threshold Suit Tossed

A motion to dismiss filed on Monday by Twitter CEO Elon Musk says a company shareholder’s securities fraud suit is flawed because no private right of action exists and the claims are otherwise meritless. The events giving rise to the suit date to last April, when Musk’s ownership surpassed 5% of Twitter triggering Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosures, which Musk made ten days late, allegedly earning him a $143 million windfall.
