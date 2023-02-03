Read full article on original website
UK politics live: ‘My heart sinks ... she has done more than enough damage’ – Starmer ridicules Truss comeback attempt
Labour leader says ‘the last thing we want’ is a return to prominence from the former prime minister
Brexit causes collapse in European research funding for Oxbridge
Oxford and Cambridge universities, once given more than £130m a year in total by European research programmes, are now getting £1m annually between them
BBC
Weekend avalanches kill 10 in Austria and Switzerland
Ten people have been killed in several avalanches across the Austrian and Swiss Alps over the weekend. Tourists from New Zealand, China and Germany were among the dead at a number of different ski resorts. Austrian authorities put in place a level four avalanche alert - the second highest -...
BBC
Nigerian senator and wife on trial over alleged organ harvesting plot
A Nigerian senator is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, allegedly broke modern slavery laws. The Old Bailey heard on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu illegally...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr did not discuss resuscitation decision with family
A health board has apologised to the family of a patient after medical staff failed to consult with them over a decision not to resuscitate her. While the decision was clinically justified, the public services ombudsman for Wales said Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not discuss it with the patient and her family.
Italy gets cold feet over EU greener buildings plan
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy is pushing back against a major European Union directive aimed at improving the energy efficiency of buildings, seeking to delay and offer exemptions to renovations it says neither the government nor homeowners can afford.
BBC
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Welsh rugby in turmoil as Warren Gatland prepares for Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Andrew Innes jailed for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke
A man has been jailed for at least 36 years for murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under his kitchen floor. Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Pilot seeks judicial review of inquest verdict
The pilot whose plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015, killing 11 men, has asked for permission to judicially review the inquest into their deaths. In December a coroner ruled all 11 had been unlawfully killed. Pilot Andrew Hill was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter at a criminal trial...
BBC
UK craft beer industry faces huge challenges, says MP
The UK's brewing industry is "in real crisis" due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries called time in 2022, and one industry expert fears more than triple that number could go this year. Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who chairs the...
BBC
Grimsby school traffic ban prompts abuse, says ex councillor
A trial scheme which bans traffic outside four schools in Grimsby at peak times is prompting abuse, a former councillor has said. Keith Watkin said he had seen drivers verbally abuse residents and council officials. He said he believed it was making parking and congestion worse. The pilot aims to...
BBC
Hertfordshire council tax rise to support police agreed
An average £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund a county's police force has been agreed. Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said the rise would generate an extra £7m. The county's police and crime panel approved the increase after more than half of...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
