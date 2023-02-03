Read full article on original website
‘Obese’ Woman Pays for Extra Seat Next to Her on Plane, but a Man Insists on Taking It to Be Next to His Girlfriend
If you have flown before, then you are more than aware that airline coach seats do not offer much in the way of comfort or space. For a lot of folks, especially obese passengers, airplane travel has become an ordeal filled with discomfort and stress because of the drastic reduction in seat size over the years.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
