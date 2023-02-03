Read full article on original website
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester made an appearance on Friday's Montana This Morning in Bozeman and shared his reaction to the Chinese spy balloon recently spotted over Montana.
NBC News reported the balloon flew over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and over Montana. Several people in the Billings area reported seeing the object in the sky Tuesday.
Fox News is reporting the White House said it is "keeping all options on the table" regarding the intelligence-gathering balloon. According to the report, White House officials said President Joe Biden’s decision was made based on a recommendation from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and the commander of Northern Command "not to take kinetic action at this time because of risk to safety and security of the people on the ground.”
Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Sen. Tester to hold hearing on intelligence-gathering balloon
U.S. Senator and Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Jon Tester, said the committee will hold a hearing looking for answers on the intelligence-gathering balloon from the Biden Administration. “Montanans value their freedom and privacy and I’ll always fight to defend both,” Tester said. “China’s actions are a clear threat...
