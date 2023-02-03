ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to spot red flags when adopting a pet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The story of Cober’s Canine Rescue is not only rocking West Michigan, but it’s also hurting those in the animal welfare community. We spoke to Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, a local foster-based rescue about steps you need to take before getting an animal from a shelter, rescue or breeder.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

6th Annual Chocolate Stroll Scheduled for Saturday

We received the following press release from downtown merchants. On Saturday, February 11 Lowell Downtown Historic District Merchants have planned their 6th Annual Lowell Chocolate Stroll. This event began 6 years ago when local merchant Martha Davis of Tap House Boutique recognized a need for a winter event to support the downtown merchants. “Winter months can be pretty slow in our little town.” Davis said “When I first began this event only a handful of merchants participated and now we have 20 or more participating stores including our restaurants.”
LOWELL, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
US 103.1

A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.

An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 020523

A quiet end to the weekend as clouds work to settle in. There may be a few breaks of sun in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 30s with a strong west/southwest wind. Keep an eye out for a flurry or drizzle, especially close to the lakeshore.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
HOLLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

One killed in house fire in West Michigan

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
927thevan.com

Holland On Ice Is Coming!

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) –The coolest event on the Lakeshore is coming to Downtown Holland this weekend! As part of the all-new Holland on Ice event on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, visitors are invited to head to Downtown Holland to witness the nation’s best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art! Holland on Ice is proudly hosted by Downtown Holland inpartnership with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
COOPERSVILLE, MI

