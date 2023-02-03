Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Related
How to spot red flags when adopting a pet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The story of Cober’s Canine Rescue is not only rocking West Michigan, but it’s also hurting those in the animal welfare community. We spoke to Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, a local foster-based rescue about steps you need to take before getting an animal from a shelter, rescue or breeder.
Puppy from the Humane Society of West Michigan could be your next fur-ever friend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking to add a new member to your family, the Humane Society of West Michigan might have what you're looking for. Meet Elroy, a four-month-old Terrier-Pit Bull mix. Elroy is very adaptable at this point but he will need training because he is...
lowellsfirstlook.com
6th Annual Chocolate Stroll Scheduled for Saturday
We received the following press release from downtown merchants. On Saturday, February 11 Lowell Downtown Historic District Merchants have planned their 6th Annual Lowell Chocolate Stroll. This event began 6 years ago when local merchant Martha Davis of Tap House Boutique recognized a need for a winter event to support the downtown merchants. “Winter months can be pretty slow in our little town.” Davis said “When I first began this event only a handful of merchants participated and now we have 20 or more participating stores including our restaurants.”
One of 78 dogs rescued from Norton Shores home dies
A puppy that was rescued from a Norton Shores home that was presenting itself as an animal shelter has died, Harbor Humane Society said.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
Former Grand Rapids Radio Personality Aris Hampers has Passed Away
His voice was heard on the Grand Rapids radio airwaves for decades. His deep, iconic voice was silenced by throat cancer about four years ago. Aris Hampers passed away early Sunday morning, February 5th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was 73. Aris' Music Career. Aris' love of...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
4 teens arrested, believed to be connected to string of burglaries in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four teenagers were arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 and are believed to be involved with multiple break-ins across Kent County. Police say the suspects were seen with two vehicles that were stolen out of Grandville. The suspects were arrested after stopping at a home in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.
An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 020523
A quiet end to the weekend as clouds work to settle in. There may be a few breaks of sun in the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 30s with a strong west/southwest wind. Keep an eye out for a flurry or drizzle, especially close to the lakeshore.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
One killed in house fire in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead, White Cloud police said. The individual killed in the Saturday, Feb. 4 blaze was not immediately identified. The cause of death and what started the fire is still under investigation. Police said a passerby...
Marijuana shops among businesses targeted in rash of business break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend investigated five business burglaries, including marijuana dispensaries, as a rash of break-ins continue in West Michigan. The burglaries happened at 4919 Town Center Drive SE in Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen; 5450 Northland Drive NE in Plainfield...
927thevan.com
Holland On Ice Is Coming!
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) –The coolest event on the Lakeshore is coming to Downtown Holland this weekend! As part of the all-new Holland on Ice event on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, visitors are invited to head to Downtown Holland to witness the nation’s best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art! Holland on Ice is proudly hosted by Downtown Holland inpartnership with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott.
4 teens arrested in connection to Kent County break-ins
The vehicles were followed to a home where an 18-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville were arrested.
Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
Comments / 0