Warrensburg, MO

KICK AM 1530

Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
LEXINGTON, MO
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports for January 6, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police stopped a motor vehicle because it had no headlights on. The car was stopped in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed the driver's BAC was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. Jose M.A. Quetezecua Hernandez, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver's License, and No Headlights.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday

Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
KEARNEY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Awesome 92.3

‘Coalescence’ Ceramics Exhibit Showing at Daum Museum

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting “Coalescence: Exploring Contemporary Ceramics and Artist Communities” on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus through April 20. Admission is free. “Coalescence” explores contemporary ceramics and artist communities and brings together the works of 39 members of Artaxis, a digital...
SEDALIA, MO
mykdkd.com

(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO

Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
CLINTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
