Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
UCM Governing Board Honors Long; Approves Funding for Training Aircraft
The University of Central Missouri Board of Governors honored outgoing board member from Kansas City, Mary Long, while also authorizing funds for the purchase of training aircraft, approving two new degree programs, and name changes to an undergraduate degree and minor when it met on campus on Jan. 26. Roger...
Possible Chinese spy balloon seen over Kansas City, Missouri, region
Kansas City area residents reported sightings of a possible spy balloon from China as the object moves across the United States.
KMBC.com
2 missing children from Missouri found safe in Florida, Clay County, Mo., woman arrested
LIBERTY, Mo. — Two missing children from the State of Missouri were found safe in Florida this week. The High Springs, Fla., Police Department said that siblings Brooke Gilley (11) and Adrian Gilley (12) were found Wednesday during a routine vehicle tag check. Kristi Nicole Gilley, who police are...
KCTV 5
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
Sedalia Police Reports for January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Friday night, Sedalia Police stopped a motor vehicle because it had no headlights on. The car was stopped in the 1800 block of West 3rd Street. During the course of the stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. Further investigation revealed the driver's BAC was approximately 2.5 times the legal limit. Jose M.A. Quetezecua Hernandez, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, No Driver's License, and No Headlights.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
mycouriertribune.com
Price Chopper stores to close departments early Super Bowl Sunday
Local Cosentino’s Price Chopper locations in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will close perishable departments in the stores early on Sunday, Feb. 12, so staff can enjoy watching and cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Kearney store is located in the Shoppes at Kearney at 701 Watson...
Knob Noster Man Injured When Truck Strikes Tree
A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Ford F-250, driven by 51-year-old Vernon R. Houts of Knob Noster, was on Highway B, south of SW1200th Road just before 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the truck crossed back over the roadway, struck a tree.
‘Coalescence’ Ceramics Exhibit Showing at Daum Museum
The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting “Coalescence: Exploring Contemporary Ceramics and Artist Communities” on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus through April 20. Admission is free. “Coalescence” explores contemporary ceramics and artist communities and brings together the works of 39 members of Artaxis, a digital...
mykdkd.com
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
KMBC.com
Grain Valley Police: Person in custody after reports of individual with knife in high school parking lot
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person is in custody after an incident at a Kansas City-area high school Friday morning. Police in Grain Valley, Missouri, were called to Grain Valley High School Friday morning to investigate reports of a possible armed party, a person with a knife, in the school parking lot.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
One Marshall Man Arrested, One Injured in Saline County Chase
A Marshall man was arrested following a chase in Saline County Sunday morning. William Ray Rich, Jr. 29, Marshall, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee being pursued by Saline County Deputies around 7:30 a.m., and ended at Routes E and H, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
