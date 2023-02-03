ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

India's G-20 energy meet to balance renewables, fossil fuels

Over 500 energy industry heavyweights and 30,000 participants will descend on the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday to discuss the future of renewables and fossil fuels at India Energy Week — the first big ticket event of the country's presidency of the Group of 20 leading economies.Speakers, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and the International Energy Agency’s executive director Fatih Birol, will discuss the need to ramp up the transition to clean energy. But the overwhelming presence of oil and gas industry stakeholders has raised questions from climate...
TravelPulse

Saudi Reinforces Commitment to the Indian Market

WHY IT RATES: Saudi Arabia is dedicated to promoting itself as a new and exciting destination across the globe, including in India. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. With an aim to maintain strong visibility in India, Saudi has announced an exciting lineup of trade engagements, including roadshows in...
PYMNTS

Beyon Money Taps TerraPay to Enhance Popular Bahrain Remittance Corridors

TerraPay has partnered with Beyon Money to enhance outward remittances from Bahrain in key corridors. The London-based cross-border payment services provider announced the partnership in a press release on Monday (Feb. 6). Through the collaboration, customers of Beyon Money, which bills itself as “a financial services super app,” will be...
ship-technology.com

DP World wins India’s Deendayal Port box terminal development bid

The company will also operate and maintain the new terminal, which will be located at Tuna Tekra. United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based DP World has received a concession for the development of the mega-container terminal at Deendayal port in the Indian state of Gujarat. The company will also be responsible for...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Joel Eisenberg

Global Scientists Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging, But Can Only the Wealthy Elite Afford the Treatments?

Recent scientific advances in the field have been cause for optimism, but affordability may be out of reach for most. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, EurekaAlert.org, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, and GreekReporter.com.
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...

