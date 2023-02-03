Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Related
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Hundreds of cars line up for Central Texas Food Bank distribution
AUSTIN, Texas - This week's winter storm has left hundreds of thousands of Austin residents in the dark for days during dangerously cold temperatures. "We're staying in Kyle, and it's a little hard without electricity in our house," says Austin resident Joe Cruz. Hundreds of cars lined up Saturday morning...
Austinites still without power as city leaders provide update on winter response: 'This storm is ungodly'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austinites are still without power and without a timeline of when they can expect to have their electricity turned on. Robert Donathan has made at least four calls to the City of Austin. None of the homes in his southwest Austin subdivision, Woods of Westlake, have any power.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Get ready for wet, chilly week
We've got some rain chances in the forecast for this week and a couple cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco breaks it down.
Austin, Tx Still Has Power Outages Five Days After Ice Storm
While Austin Energy reports having restored 91% of customers with power outages over the five days since an ice storm caused outages early Wednesday morning February 1, 2023, thousands are still without power.
Gilmer Mirror
Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says
“Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
Sunday morning rescue shifts to recovery for missing person at Lady Bird Lake
An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person wasn't found.
fox7austin.com
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
Gilmer Mirror
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
“Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s...
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
wilcosun.com
Williamson County resources for after the storm
While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
nbc16.com
Frustrated Texans seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Thousands of residents in Austin, Texas, have gone days without power after a deadly winter storm. Nearly 122,000 customers remained without power late Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. City and county officials on Thursday held two news conferences to explain what work is happening to...
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
Power restoration efforts continue Saturday, city leaders to provide afternoon update
As hundreds of line crews continue to work to restore power across Austin Energy’s service area, city leaders are set to give another update on restoration efforts Saturday afternoon.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
Comments / 0