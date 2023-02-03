ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Gilmer Mirror

Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says

“Some Austin homes may not get electricity back for another week, city says” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
KYLE, TX
KXAN

Ice storm: Here’s how you can get help, access to resources

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An ice storm passed through the Central Texas area this week, leaving behind considerable damage. Whether people need help with damage as a result of the storm, clearing down tree branches and limbs, insurance information, access to food resources or any open shelters, KXAN has compiled a list to get people the […]
AUSTIN, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

“Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s...
TEXAS STATE
wilcosun.com

Williamson County resources for after the storm

While the weekend forecast calls for warmer temperatures, sun and dry weather, the county is still recovering from this week’s winter storm. Reporting damages Williamson County is under a disaster declaration as a result of the winter storm. The declaration was signed by County Judge Bill Gravell Wednesday morning, and allowed the county to take “actions necessary to protect the health,…
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas ice storm: 7 Austin ISD campuses remain without power Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD says seven of its 116 campuses remain without power Saturday afternoon. The district was closed much of this week due to the recent ice storm that gripped Central Texas. AISD says most of its schools and offices will operate normally Monday, Feb. 6. As of...
AUSTIN, TX

