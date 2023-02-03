Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Vogue
Here’s Your At-A-Glance Guide To Fashion Month AW23
Attention, fashion fans! The autumn/winter 2023 shows are looming, and what a womenswear season it’s gearing up to be. Prepare for significant creative director debuts, schedule shake-ups and city shifts, as brands battle it out for the biggest viral moment of the season across New York, London, Milan and Paris.
fashionunited.com
Smiley Originals launches Future Creators Fund
Smiley Originals has launched its first bi-annual Future Creators Fund to support designers in their sustainability journey at major fashion weeks this season. The 500,000-pound fund and mentorship scheme was born out of Smiley Originals ‘Future Positive’ sustainability initiative and is linked to its partnership with the United Nations to deliver UN-SDG Goal 12 regarding responsible production and consumption.
Canada Goose Joins Growing List of Luxury Brands Offering reCommerce
Add Canada Goose to the list of luxury retailers hopping aboard the reCommerce train. The past few months have seen several high-end brands — including Gucci, Burberry, Balenciaga and Rolex — offer resale options as consumers look to save. It’s a trend that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the...
Nicholas Kirkwood Shutters Brand, Focuses on New Green Footwear Venture
LONDON — Nicholas Kirkwood is shutting his luxury business, moving onto greener pastures and a new, more sustainable approach to footwear. The designer, who’s been on a mission to find more sustainable methods of shoe production, recycling and disposal, said this week his signature brand had “run its course, for now.”More from WWDInside Net-a-Porter's NYFW PartyDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural Habit He said his passion for finding “viable, planet-positive solutions for the intensely un-planet-positive footwear industry” led him to shut the brand, and to move on. His final collection was for fall 2022. Kirkwood’s new venture will encompass...
Kering Appoints Estée Lauder Veteran as Head of Beauty Division
PARIS – Kering has appointed Raffaella Cornaggia as chief executive officer of Kering Beauté, a new position, as it prepares to make inroads into the beauty segment. The Italian executive joins the company from the Estée Lauder Cos. where she worked for 14 years in a variety of positions, most recently as international senior vice president and general manager of Estée Lauder and Aerin. She will be based in Paris and report to Kering group managing director Jean-François Palus.More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekBottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023Salma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the...
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures
The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes. Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
hypebeast.com
Kering Has Created a New Beauty Division
French luxury group is looking to apply a greater focus to beauty, creating a completely new division, Kering Beauté. The new beauty category is set to be developed in hopes to aid Kering brands like Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen in developing its own beauty products. According to...
Elle
Bianca Saunders Luxe At.Kollektive Collection Is Boundary-Pushing
Bianca Saunders has a lot to celebrate. Last month, the 29-year-old South London-reared menswear designer unveiled another stellar men’s collection in Paris – fashion editors mentally added the printed shirts and striking striped sets to their AW23 wish lists – and today comes the unveiling of a new capsule line: At.Kollektive spearheaded by Ecco leather, the leather tannery created by Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco shoes.
Matthew Adams Dolan Tapped to Helm Womenswear at Jacob Cohën
MILAN — American designer Matthew Adams Dolan has been tapped to helm womenswear at Italian premium denim brand Jacob Cohën, effective from the spring 2024 collection. Operating under the artistic direction of Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, Adams Dolan will be in charge of designing both the brand’s main collection and the Jacob Cohën Couture line.More from WWDWhat To Watch: Men's TrendsMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection The appointment follows an initial tie-up between the company and Adams Dolan on a women’s capsule collection in July. As reported at the time, the Jacob Cohën by Matthew Adams Dolan...
Daniel Lee Reveals a New Look for Burberry in Debut Creative Campaign
LONDON — Two weeks ahead of his runway debut for Burberry, Daniel Lee has dropped a hint about the direction he plans to take with the release of his first creative campaign for the brand. Lee, who took up his role of chief creative officer last October after Riccardo Tisci staged his final show for the brand, has released a campaign with a spontaneous, informal mood and strong focus on Burberry’s British DNA. More from WWDRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023Delos RTW Spring 2023 The campaign is for Burberry rainwear and features already-existing product which was not designed by Lee. It...
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Has Major Brand Expansion Plans
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger has teamed up with Titan Industries to fuel expansion for her Dee Ocleppo Collection. The partnership will launch with footwear and expand into other categories, including handbags, cashmere and silk accessories, according to the companies.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Step It Up: Colorful Platforms Titan will also handle sourcing, manufacturing and logistics to expand the collection’s offerings and increase business overall domestically and internationally. “When I was presented with the opportunity to partner up with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, I didn’t hesitate,” Joe Ouaknine, chief executive officer of Titan Industries, said in a...
Unexpected Denim Dominates Street Style During Copenhagen Fashion Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Traditionally, Scandinavian fashion is synonymous with pared-back minimalism, but for Copenhagen’s Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week, a more eclectic street style of unexpected denim has taken hold.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes While few things are more perennially classic than denim, Copenhagen’s fashion tastemakers have become more creative with styling women’s jeans. Rather than grabbing a pair of classic straight-leg jeans...
CBC News
Kanien'kehá:ka designer ready for the runway at New York Fashion Week
Karoniénhawe Diabo wants to make her mark on the Indigenous fashion industry. The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) designer behind the brand She Holds The Sky Designs will be heading to New York Fashion Week for the first time next week. "It means a lot to me because I always try...
New York Fashion Week: social media, economy could influence trends
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Big brands and emerging labels will present their new collections at New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on Friday, seeking to entice trend-followers with their latest creations and perhaps some viral moments.
Hypebae
ROTATE Celebrates Rebellion and '80s Glam in FW23 Collection
Copenhagen Fashion Week was coming close to an end as guests headed to the Bella Arena, where ROTATE has been showing their runway shows for multiple seasons now. As expected, we were invited into an enormous space, where the Scandinavian brand’s logo was lit up, followed by a large LED screen serving as the backdrop for the runway.
