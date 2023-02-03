ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

watch F1 live stream 2023

By Tom Bailey
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oO2Jt_0kbJ10DW00

Watch F1 live stream 2023

F1 is back for 2023, so now's a great time to find out how to watch F1 live streams. Every race is live on ESPN (USA), Sky Sports (UK) and F1 TV Pro (Rest of the world). A few lucky countries – such as Austria –  can watch a free F1 live stream! Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch F1 on TV just below.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix 2023

  • Practice 1 – 11.30am GMT /  6.30am ET
  • Practice 2 – 3pm GMT / 10am ET
  • Practice 3 – 11.30am GMT / 6.30am ET
  • Qualifying – 3pm GMT / 10am ET
  • Race – 3pm GMT / 10am ET

F1 2023 season preview

This year's 23-race F1 season kicks off in Bahrain on 5th March and finishes in Abu Dhabi on 26th November. Old favourites such as Monaco (28th May) will be joined by new street circuit Las Vegas (18th November).

New drivers include Logan Sargeant, who will become F1's first American driver in almost eight years when takes the wheel at Williams, and Nico Hülkenberg, who replaces Mick Schumacher at Haas F1. Oscar Piastri replaces Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains hot favourite to secure his third consecutive world championship, but Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton won't make it easy. Ferrari, under new team principal Fred Vasseur, will be looking for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to convert poles into race wins this year.

There will be just one pre-season test in 2023 , in Bahrain, from February 23rd to 25th.  There are no major rule changes this year, but F1 has announced six sprint races for the 2023 F1 season, starting with Baku on 28th-30th April.

When are the 2023 F1 cars revealed?

  • 3rd February – Red Bull, New York
  • 6th February –  Williams (online livery launch)
  • 7th February – Alfa Romeo, Zurich
  • 11th February – AlphaTauri, New York
  • 13th February – Aston Martin, Silverstone
  • 13th February – McLaren, Woking
  • 14th February – Ferrari, Maranello
  • 15th February – Mercedes, Silverstone
  • 16th February – Alpine, London

Watch F1 free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria and Luxembourg can pick up a free live stream...

Austria
Servus TV has the rights to stream 12 races in 2023; ORF has the rights to 11.

Luxembourg
RTL Zwee has the rights to stream all 23 F1 races.

UK
Channel 4 has free highlights of every race, plus a free live stream of the British GP.

Australia
10play has free highlights of every race, plus a free live stream of the Australian GP.

Use Express VPN to access local free F1 streams when abroad

Watch an F1 live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access to them when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any F1 live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services . It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhJhQ_0kbJ10DW00

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free F1 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars.

For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to watch F1 free

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Luxembourg for RTL Zwee.

3. Then head over to RTL Zwee on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream.

You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

How to watch F1 on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via  the F1 TV app .

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch F1 in 4K Ultra HD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276wsC_0kbJ10DW00

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, F1 can watch F1 in 4K via Sky Q , Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV .

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals .

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can download the app but won't be able to watch the races).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV and other mobile devices.

  • F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month
  • F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month
  • F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month
  • F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

Watch F1 live in the USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbotw_0kbJ10DW00

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or FuboTV...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045Tik_0kbJ10DW00

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month
Catch the majority of the 2023 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. You get your first month half price, then it's $40 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RybW_0kbJ10DW00

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month
Fubo TV ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2023 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch F1 live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial . After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10 Play will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Watch F1 live in the Netherlands

Ziggo Sport has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2023.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN , download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and start streaming F1 from anywhere.

Watch F1 live in Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgVUX_0kbJ10DW00

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmZvK_0kbJ10DW00

Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month
DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race  in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch F1 live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year  – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Watch F1 live in the rest of the world

How to watch F1 live stream in Brazil

Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch F1 live stream in Croatia

SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch F1 live stream in Finland

F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

How to watch F1 live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

How to watch F1 live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.


How to watch F1 live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.


How to watch F1 live stream in Portugal

Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

F1 2023 race calendar – start times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivNhg_0kbJ10DW00

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

100 Million People at Risk – The Hidden Cost of Soaring Fertilizer Prices

A study suggests that rising fertilizer prices could threaten an additional 100 million people with undernourishment. The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in the blockading of significant amounts of wheat, barley, and corn, however, researchers have found that the reduced food exports from the region have a lesser impact on food price increases than previously feared.
maritime-executive.com

Brazil Proceeds with Sinking Aircraft Carrier Despite Protests

The Brazilian Navy confirmed that it plans to move forward with a controlled sinking of the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo in Brazilian waters. While they will not disclose the exact timing or location it is expected that they will move forward expeditiously after warning that the vessel was at severe risk of losing stability and buoyancy and after clearing a last-minute hurdle when a court refused a possible injunction to halt the sinking. All of this is happening as a war of words is also taking place between the Turkish scrappers and the Brazilian authorities.
a-z-animals.com

Bobcat Tracks: Identification Guide for Snow, Mud, and More

Bobcats are medium-sized North American wild cats. They live in diverse habitats that include snowy regions, forests, and swamplands. Bobcat tracks are very round and include 4 toe pads at the top of the palm pad. CharacteristicsDescription. Size1-3 inches across. Features4 asymmetric toe pads. 1 palm pad. Claw ImpressionsAbsent. Characteristics...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wood pellet industry expected to reach $29B in 2027

The Global Wood Pellet market was valued at $11.622 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of $29.964 billion in 2027. Wood pellets are renewable energy carriers. These are produced from sawdust or other...
ARKANSAS STATE
notebookcheck.net

Hisense declares itself #1 in shipping TVs worldwide in December 2022

According to the market research group AVC Revo, Hisense hit an important milestone on its path to the top of the TV market worldwide, shipping 2.326 million units in the last month of 2022. The OEM now claims to have taken second place in these terms for the whole of 2022.
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

636
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy