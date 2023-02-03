Watch F1 live stream 2023

F1 is back for 2023, so now's a great time to find out how to watch F1 live streams. Every race is live on ESPN (USA), Sky Sports (UK) and F1 TV Pro (Rest of the world). A few lucky countries – such as Austria – can watch a free F1 live stream! Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch F1 on TV just below.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix 2023

Practice 1 – 11.30am GMT / 6.30am ET

– 11.30am GMT / 6.30am ET Practice 2 – 3pm GMT / 10am ET

– 3pm GMT / 10am ET Practice 3 – 11.30am GMT / 6.30am ET

– 11.30am GMT / 6.30am ET Qualifying – 3pm GMT / 10am ET

– 3pm GMT / 10am ET Race – 3pm GMT / 10am ET

F1 2023 season preview

This year's 23-race F1 season kicks off in Bahrain on 5th March and finishes in Abu Dhabi on 26th November. Old favourites such as Monaco (28th May) will be joined by new street circuit Las Vegas (18th November).

New drivers include Logan Sargeant, who will become F1's first American driver in almost eight years when takes the wheel at Williams, and Nico Hülkenberg, who replaces Mick Schumacher at Haas F1. Oscar Piastri replaces Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains hot favourite to secure his third consecutive world championship, but Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton won't make it easy. Ferrari, under new team principal Fred Vasseur, will be looking for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to convert poles into race wins this year.

There will be just one pre-season test in 2023 , in Bahrain, from February 23rd to 25th. There are no major rule changes this year, but F1 has announced six sprint races for the 2023 F1 season, starting with Baku on 28th-30th April.

When are the 2023 F1 cars revealed?

3rd February – Red Bull, New York

6th February – Williams (online livery launch)

7th February – Alfa Romeo, Zurich

11th February – AlphaTauri, New York

13th February – Aston Martin, Silverstone

13th February – McLaren, Woking

14th February – Ferrari, Maranello

15th February – Mercedes, Silverstone

16th February – Alpine, London

Watch F1 free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria and Luxembourg can pick up a free live stream...

Austria

Servus TV has the rights to stream 12 races in 2023; ORF has the rights to 11.

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee has the rights to stream all 23 F1 races.

UK

Channel 4 has free highlights of every race, plus a free live stream of the British GP.

Australia

10play has free highlights of every race, plus a free live stream of the Australian GP.

Use Express VPN to access local free F1 streams when abroad

Watch an F1 live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access to them when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any F1 live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services . It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free F1 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too.

For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to watch F1 free

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Luxembourg for RTL Zwee.

3. Then head over to RTL Zwee on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream.

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

How to watch F1 on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV app .

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch F1 in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, F1 can watch F1 in 4K via Sky Q , Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV .

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can download the app but won't be able to watch the races).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV and other mobile devices.

F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month

– $9.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month

– $5.19 a month F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month

– $4.99 a month F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

Watch F1 live in the USA

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or FuboTV...

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2023 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. You get your first month half price, then it's $40 each month after. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month

Fubo TV ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2023 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch F1 live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat.

Kayo Sports offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial . After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10 Play will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Watch F1 live in the Netherlands

Ziggo Sport has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2023.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN , download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and start streaming F1 from anywhere.

Watch F1 live in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch F1 live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Watch F1 live in the rest of the world

How to watch F1 live stream in Brazil

Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch F1 live stream in Croatia

SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch F1 live stream in Finland

F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

How to watch F1 live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

How to watch F1 live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.





How to watch F1 live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.





How to watch F1 live stream in Portugal

Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

F1 2023 race calendar – start times

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)