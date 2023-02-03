ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Hi-Fi?

Sony unveils five new AV receivers for 2023, but there’s a catch

By Andy Madden
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2628mc_0kbJ0zZR00

If you’re a home cinema fan, Sony has dropped quite the AV bombshell. Not content with simply launching one or two new AV receivers , the Japanese tech giant has just unveiled five (yes five!) brand-new models.

Now before we get too carried away, there is a slight catch. For the moment at least, although these new models are headed for the US, for the rest of the world, Europe and the UK, the roadmap isn’t quite clear. We’ve reached out to Sony for clarification.

While we wait for a response, there’s no harm in looking, right? Sony’s new ‘ES’ line of AV receivers accounts for four of the new models: STR-AZ1000ES ($1100), STR-AV3000ES ($1700), STR-AZ5000ES ($2100) and STR-AZ7000ES($3300).

According to the press information, these models are aimed more at the custom install market and we’ll come to this quartet all in good time. The model we’re particularly excited by is the one that’s not in the ‘ES’ line, the STR-AN1000. On paper, and looking at the price tag ($900), it’s the more conventional all-rounder that should cater for most home cinema enthusiasts with reasonably priced systems.

It’s a 7.2-channel AV receiver with a generous power rating of 165W (into 6 ohms, 1kHz, 1ch, THD 0.9%).

HDMI 2.1 connectivity comes via six inputs (two for 8K and 4K@120Hz, four for just 4K) and two outputs (both of which can cater for 8K and 4K@120Hz). VRR and ALLM are also on the spec sheet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLTix_0kbJ0zZR00

(Image credit: Sony)

On the audio front, as you’d expect, there’s support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround formats.

Digital Cinema Auto Calibration IX is the latest version of Sony’s speaker calibration system which comes with the amp, but the STR-AN1000 also offers 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. Here, the amp uses the supplied calibration mic to measure the position of your speakers and create “multiple phantom speakers” in order to make you feel more immersed in what you’re watching. Or at least that’s what the Sony YouTube video we saw claims.

On the picture front, the amp will play nicely with multiple HDR formats, including Dolby Vision , HDR10, HLG and IMAX Enhanced .

Streaming smarts come courtesy of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Spotify Connect and Apple AirPlay. The STR-AN1000 also ‘Works with Sonos’ which means, via the Sonos app, you can power the Sony up (or down), switch inputs and control the volume too.

‘Acoustic Centre Sync’ allows you to use a Sony TV with your centre speaker while ‘Centre Speaker Lift’ allows you to use the amp’s processing to raise the sound from a centre speaker if it’s positioned way below your screen to match more closely what’s happening on-screen.

Under the hood, there’s plenty going on too, including the use of high-grade components in the amp’s DAC circuitry, while DSEE Ultimate processing upscales audio to near high-resolution quality – we’ve been impressed with similar processing engines in Sony’s wireless headphones so we’re hoping for big things here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJlB7_0kbJ0zZR00

(Image credit: Sony)

As mentioned previously, move into the ‘ES’ range and there’s more of a custom install slant with support for Savant, Crestron and Control4 and even remote monitoring so installers can get to the bottom of any potential issues you might have.

Stepping up to ES also brings greater power, versatility and channels on top of the base specs as the non-ES model. You also get more high-grade components including upgraded power supply capacitors, an updated heat sink, an upgraded digital circuit and the use of a new large-capacity power transformer.

STR-AZ1000ES

7.2ch, 100 W + 100 W 8 ohms, 1 kHz, 2ch, THD 0.9%, 6 HDMI in (2 support 8K and 4K@120)

STR-AZ3000ES

9.2ch, 120W + 120W, 6 HDMI in (4 support 8K and 4K@120)

STR-AZ5000ES

11.2ch, 130W + 130W, 7 HDMI in (4 support 8K and 4K@120)

STR-AZ7000ES

13.2ch, 150W + 150W, 7 HDMI in (4 support 8K and 4K@120)

The AZ5000ES and AZ7000ES (pictured above) even have Dual Center Speaker mode which does exactly what it says on the tin. If your cinema room is huge and one speaker isn’t enough you can use the Sony to connect two for a wider spread of sound.

All five models are available to pre-order in the US, with delivery around the 27th/28th February for the ES models and 1st/2nd March for the STR-AN1000.

Of course, one amp missing from this new range is a replacement for the entry-level all-conquering STR-DN1080 which has won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards over the years. Fingers crossed Sony still has one more surprise up its sleeve for the future...

MORE:

Our pick of the best AV receivers

How to set up your AV receiver and get the best sound

6 mistakes to avoid with your AV receiver

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

PS5: Sony thanks fans as it gives update on supply of PlayStation 5

Sony has thanked fans for their patience as it announced that the PS5 should now be much easier to buy.Since it was released in late 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been somewhere between impossible and difficult to buy. Retailers that offered it immediately sold out, and price on the secondary market have been consistently high.The problems were the result of supply issues that related to coronavirus lockdowns, a global chip shortage and other problems. While Sony has said that demand for the console has been high throughout the release, it was largely a problem of supply, with the company struggling...
Android Police

How to watch local channels on your Roku device

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
makeuseof.com

Massive 65-Inch Samsung 4K TV Price Drops by $1,200 Ahead of the Super Bowl

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for an absolutely massive smart TV, then this $1,200 discount for the Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K TV should help you decide. This is a thin TV that delivers the latest technology the company developed.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Robb Report

The 10 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, From Sennheiser to Sonos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming before battle in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best...
TrustedReviews

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops

If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

636
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy