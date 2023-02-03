Thailand is spending $9 billion to transform a Vietnam War-era airport into a gigantic ‘aviation city’ touted to be the most innovative multi-modal transport hub in Asia

Read full article on original website
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
