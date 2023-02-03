ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

The Day Before's gameplay reveal called "boring" and "lame" by fans

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjusK_0kbIxYMt00

The Day Before fans aren't impressed by yesterday's long-awaited gameplay reveal.

Yesterday on February 2, The Day Before fans were finally treated to a 10-minute slice of gameplay from the highly anticipated zombie MMO. Now though, fan reactions haven't been kind to the new gameplay reveal, which you only need to glance at the game's dedicated subreddit to see.

The subreddit post above is highly critical of The Day Before's sound and world design, writing that you could barely even tell a world-ending apocalypse had taken place from the new gameplay. Others in the comments section point out how The Day Before was originally supposed to release next month, which isn't a positive sign for the game.

Elsewhere on the subreddit, the post below lambasts the gameplay's lack of quests, PvP combat, and, you know, actual zombies. The user says there was a lot of "pointless walking" in the gameplay reveal, and commenters are pretty much in agreement, with some even writing that The Day Before's gameplay reveal simply made them reinstall State of Decay 2.

One user intriguingly points out Fntastic's previous claim that they couldn't release gameplay footage over the game's name. Last month, The Day Before was delayed by over half a year due to a trademark issue, but after the developer said they couldn't release footage thanks to the game's legally-disputed name, it's now there for all to see in the new footage.

Considering this was meant to be The Day Before's grand unveiling, things definitely aren't going well for the game so far. There's eight months left before the game is set to actually launch, so we'll have to see if Fntastic rolls out any other footage in the coming months.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a full look over all the titles set to launch throughout the coming year.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ComicBook

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight

Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy