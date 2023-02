It's some big and loud fun for the kids and the whole family - Monster Jam is coming to the UBS Arena this weekend.



News 12's Danielle Campbell is getting an up-close look at the monster trucks.

At the event, ticketholders will witness world-class driver athletes, and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill.

The shows will take place Saturday and Sunday.

