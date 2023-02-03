Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
2024 BMW X5 Facelift Debuts February 7: Report
With more than 82,000 units moved last year, the BMW X5 was the brand’s best-selling nameplate in the United States in 2022. The competition in the luxury SUV segment isn’t sleeping, however, and just recently, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the refreshed GLE range. BMW won’t wait too long until it reveals the facelifted X5 and a new report indicates the debut is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 7.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Ford Mustang Mach-E has a mile of wires it doesn't need. That's a big deal
Ford showed this week that it's not going to be as easy for traditional automakers to catch Tesla in the race to build the better electric vehicle, despite what Tesla's doubters think.
torquenews.com
All Tesla Model Y Vehicles Qualify for IRA Tax Credit Now - Tesla Will Raise Prices Soon
The U.S. Government has updated its information for the IRA tax credit and now ALL Tesla Model Y SUV vehicles qualify. The IRA tax credit in the U.S. has been updated for many SUV vehicles to make them qualify now under $80,000, instead of $55,000. There were many people who were posting on Twitter that the original proposal was unjust, and it looks like those people were heard.
Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the...
Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock
The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
This Chinese Honda Integra Is Not Like The Acura Version
Though it's badged as the 2023 Acura Integra Sedan here in the United States, the Integra has long worn a Honda badge outside of North America, including a new Chinese variant (pictured below). It's called the Honda Integra Hatchback, and as you can tell, it's a rebadged version of the 11th generation US market 2023 Honda Civic Hatchback, not the Integra we get here in the states.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck's Bed Capacity Shown In Recent Spy Shots
The Tesla Cybertruck is set to come to market soon, but we still don't have official details from Tesla about the final design or the price. There was talk about making the production electric truck a bit smaller than what was revealed years ago, but it seemed Tesla may have decided against that. Now, spy shots reveal off-road tires in the Cybertruck's bed, which may help people size it up.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica supercars mark end of pure V-12 era
Lamborghini has rolled out a pair of one-off supercars that will go down in history as the automaker's last to be powered solely by a V-12 engine, at least as far as road cars are concerned. The new Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster revealed on Monday are both based on...
Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Trim Level Is Best?
Do you get much more on the range-topping 2023 Toyota Corolla XSE than the base LE? The post Which 2023 Toyota Corolla Sedan Trim Level Is Best? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Reservation Holder Gets a Text about the Model Y - Important Information About Pricing
We see a text sent to a Tesla Model Y reservation holder and there are some interesting details you can get from it. Gary Black, a Model Y reservation holder, got a text from Tesla to let him know the following things:. 1: The IRA $7,500 tax credit cap was...
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Interior Offers Modern and Clean Alternative to Gas Trucks
We see an image of the Cybertruck interior compared to a gas truck - it's much more clean and modern. We see on the left, an image of a gas powered truck interior - albeit an older one, and on the right, an image of the Tesla Cybertruck showing a clean, sleek, and modern interior. Consumers will want this modern and clean look. It looks like the Cybertruck is nearing production, with the beta version being spotted out in the wild.
MotorAuthority
FIA lists new criteria for prospective F1 teams
Several automakers have shown renewed interest in joining Formula 1 as the sport ratchets up its sustainability focus while growing its audience in new regions, particularly in the U.S., which will host three races in 2023. Audi is already confirmed to enter as a constructor via a partnership with existing...
MotorAuthority
Future vehicle interiors could be made out of coffee pulp, lentils, and eggshells
As more cars go electric, automakers are also starting to look at the environmental impact of more than just the powertrain. With that in mind, Callum, the design firm founded by automotive designer Ian Callum, restomodded a Porsche 911 interior using products made from food waste and other refuse. Designers...
insideevs.com
Video Shows Tesla Cybertruck’s Rear-Wheel Steering In Action
All-wheel steering is starting to become a widespread feature among luxury cars and the latest name in the game is the Tesla Cybertruck. A new video, which appears to have been filmed inside Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, has surfaced on Twitter, showing the upcoming all-electric truck’s rear-wheel steering.
Are You Uber Rich? Here Are 5 of the Best Luxury Cars That Cost Over $100,000
Do you have a lot of money burning a hole in your pocket? Check out these five luxurious cars that worth over $100,000. The post Are You Uber Rich? Here Are 5 of the Best Luxury Cars That Cost Over $100,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Porsche’s new sporty electric SUV will be an off-road, range-topping machine
Porsche is deep in developing a new SUV that will be unlike any previous model we’ve seen from the German automaker. The off-road luxury EV is “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” according to CEO Oliver Blume, but it will cost you. Blume confirmed last year...
