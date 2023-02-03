ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Sharpshooting Eagles down Marian in NACC showdown

MADISON – The Edgewood College Eagles men's basketball squad hosted a Northern Collegiate Athletics Conference (NACC) showdown Saturday at the Todd Wehr Edgedome. They battled with the Marian Sabres with an eye towards the conference postseason. The Eagles (6-15, 6-7 NACC) put together a dominating performance against the Sabres (11-9, 9-4), holding the lead for 36:19 of game time in an 88-69 victory.
MADISON, WI
Norby’s Career Game Leads Eagles Past Sabres

MADISON, Wis. - Aided by four double-digit scorers, career-high scoring from Kallie Norby and a double-double from Vivian Guerrero, the Edgewood College women's basketball team earned their ninth-straight and 11th NACC win of the season. The Eagles earned the 81-64 conference victory over Marian University on Saturday night behind a 48.6 percent shooting effort and dominant rebounding.
MADISON, WI
Eagles Compete at Ripon Saturday

RIPON, Wis. – The Edgewood College men's track & field team competed in their fourth meet of the season Saturday, running for a second time at the Willmore Center in Ripon. The Eagles had another day of solid performances. HOW IT HAPPENED. - Blaine Springer joined the indoor top...
RIPON, WI
Eagles Post Several Strong Performances at Red Hawk Invite

RIPON, Wis. – The Edgewood College women's track & field team had a solid day at the Red Hawk Invite on Saturday. The Eagles had a PR and multiple honor roll and top performances at the Willmore Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. - Carolyn Evers led the way with a...
MADISON, WI

