MADISON – The Edgewood College Eagles men's basketball squad hosted a Northern Collegiate Athletics Conference (NACC) showdown Saturday at the Todd Wehr Edgedome. They battled with the Marian Sabres with an eye towards the conference postseason. The Eagles (6-15, 6-7 NACC) put together a dominating performance against the Sabres (11-9, 9-4), holding the lead for 36:19 of game time in an 88-69 victory.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO