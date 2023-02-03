Read full article on original website
Jud Herring
3d ago
They can't tell us that we aren't allowed to put solar systems on our house anyways. Just another waste of our tax dollars.
Reply(2)
4
Related
Supporters For Recreational Marijuana Release Financial Impact Report
Supporters hoping to legalize recreational marijuana said it would become a billion-dollar industry that would help Oklahoma's economy. People against the plan said even if the state would see this kind of money, it's still not worth it because of other problems it could create. The group Yes On 820...
okcfox.com
Probe into Tacos San Pedro tax credit reveals shocking lack of state oversight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has a follow-up on our investigation of a massive tax credit handed out to a small taco shop on the south side. FOX 25 was the first to report Tacos San Pedro was approved for a nearly quarter billion dollar subsidy that's meant for big manufacturers in Oklahoma.
hppr.org
76 Oklahoma communities to receive funds for water and wastewater projects
The money comes from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which spread $1.9 trillion across the United States in hopes of invigorating the economy out of its COVID-19 slump. Oklahoma received nearly $2 billion in ARPA funds, and the state legislature set aside $100 million of that for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
KTEN.com
Recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's March ballot
(KTEN) — Oklahoma's March 7 special election is fast approaching. Topping the ballot will be State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 years and older. A sales tax of 15 percent would be imposed. The Reynolds Library in Durant is hosting a...
publicradiotulsa.org
In contentious meeting, corporation commissioner presses for ongoing audits of utility companies
In an Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting held Wednesday, Commissioner Bob Anthony said utility companies collecting money from customers for February 2021’s winter storm that saw the price of gas spike to record levels should be continually scrutinized. On Wednesday’s agenda, Anthony posted a two-page list of complaints over requests...
State Ban on Abortion Needs To Be Clarified, Says Oklahoma Lawmaker
Some abortions would be acceptable, says Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who recently filed Senate Bill 834 to clarify the exceptions to the abortion ban Oklahoma imposed after the Supreme Court decided in 2022 that Roe V. Wade was unconstitutional.
News On 6
Oklahomans Debate State Question 820 On Recreational Marijuana
Oklahomans are nearly a month out from a long-anticipated election. With the recreational marijuana vote just weeks away, those behind the push said hundreds of millions of tax dollars are up for grabs. The group behind the effort, "Yes on 820," said they want voters to know how much is...
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed
For years if not decades, commentators had an easy answer to questions about radical bills in state legislatures or the ridiculous lawmakers hawking them. These were just distractions, we would say. Pay attention to the real action: tax policy changes, handouts to the wealthy, new regulations meant to benefit big business. That still holds true, […] The post As Kansas politicians pander to plutocrats, bills unraveling our shared freedoms can’t be dismissed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares
Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in just a few weeks after being sworn in, has already started fulfilling campaign promises. The post Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
tulsatoday.com
Budget theatre insults voters
When State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently unveiled his proposed education budget, critics immediately claimed he was seeking to cut school funding and teacher pay. Those complaints are a low-budget product of political performance and have no basis in reality. Walters’ plan differed from one released a few...
kosu.org
AG education spending investigation, Ryan Walters before lawmakers, VA Director Joel Kintsel and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican political consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about an investigation over misspent COVID-19 education funds and a budget hearing for State Superintendent Ryan Walters before lawmakers. The trio also discusses the firing of a state Department...
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
enidlive.com
Attorney General Gentner Drummond to Sue Biden Administration Over Environmental Policy
Oklahoma State Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that he is suing the Biden administration over an environmental policy. The policy in question is giving the Lesser Prairie Chicken designation as an endangered species. This would allow the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to determine areas of critical habitat for...
Civil Rights organizations vow legal action against proposed transgender health care restrictions in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Three prominent civil rights organizations have vowed the proposed restrictions on Oklahoma's gender-affirming health care for transgender people. Legislators have introduced at least 15 bills that severely restrict access to hormone therapy, surgery, and puberty blockers. While one bill aims to prevent transgender adults over 26 from receiving care, most proposed measures would prohibit minors from receiving gender-affirming health care. This month, a nearly identical bill was introduced in South Carolina.
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
tulsatoday.com
Special interest gators hunting your money
“Alligators” lurk in and around the swamp of the Oklahoma State Capitol. It’s that time of year when the special interest predators descend on state government to gobble up as much money and special benefits as possible without regard to performance, accountability, or financial sense. I recently got...
KTUL
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency benefits, also known as SNAP, will expire nationwide in February. Oklahomans receiving SNAP emergency benefits will see changes to their monthly allotment beginning March 1. For some Oklahomans, that extra stipend was critical to afford their basic needs. “I’m worried...
KFOR
New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly decreasing across Oklahoma, but distracted driving remains an issue
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) released new data to KFOR on fatal accidents throughout the state from 2017 to 2021. During that five-year period, 250 motorists have died on Oklahoma highways, and nearly 8,000 motorists were injured due to distracted driving. New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly...
