investing.com

U.S. financial conditions may tighten further: SF Fed paper

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks may fall further, and bond yields rise, as the Federal Reserve continues its current round of interest-rate hikes in coming months, according to an analysis published Monday by the San Francisco Fed. Financial conditions have already tightened significantly, starting even before the U.S. central bank began...
investing.com

10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning

Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com

Citadel gains in January leading early 2023 hedge fund industry returns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ken Griffin's Citadel extended its winning streak with gains in January, weeks after ending 2022 with a $16 billion gain, the biggest profit ever earned by a hedge fund. Citadel's flagship Wellington fund posted a 2.08% increase in January, according to an investor. The fund climbed 4.8%...
investing.com

U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
investing.com

Hedge Funds Cut Risky Bets at Fastest Pace in Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- Big-money speculators are shunning the new-year equity rally, unconvinced by the buying frenzy that has swept across the retail crowd as well as corporate America. While being forced to unwind bearish bets in droves by last week’s risk-on rotation, hedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).’s...
investing.com

U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
investing.com

BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion

BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
investing.com

Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform

© Reuters Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform. Scammers have created fake Damus tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, taking advantage of the platform’s success. Damus has been banned from the Chinese app store but has become the fourth most downloaded app in Hong...
investing.com

Oil rebounds after torrid week as bulls cling to China promise

Investing.com -- Hopes for a consumption ramp-up by Chinese industries and consumers helped global crude prices to rise Monday from the torrid selloff of the previous week as bulls in the space bet the largest oil importer will progress from an end to three years of COVID lockdowns. New York-traded...
investing.com

Possible U.S. debt-ceiling workarounds to avoid default

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Democratic President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy gird for a protracted battle over raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, some observers have suggested possible workarounds to avoid disaster if the two sides do not reach a deal. Here are some...
investing.com

EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal

AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com

Price analysis 2/6: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT

The United States dollar index (DXY) has started a strong recovery and its rise is putting pressure on Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 (SPX) index. The market participants will be keenly watching for any insights on future rate hikes when the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before the Economic Club of Washington on Feb. 7.
investing.com

Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall

(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
investing.com

Tesla raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers

© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised the price target on the stock to $225.00 (From $200.00) following recent survey work. Based on the survey work, analysts believe that the China EV reacceleration story for Tesla is just starting to hit its stride and should be a tailwind in 1Q.
investing.com

13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests

© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
investing.com

China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
