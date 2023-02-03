Read full article on original website
investing.com
U.S. financial conditions may tighten further: SF Fed paper
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks may fall further, and bond yields rise, as the Federal Reserve continues its current round of interest-rate hikes in coming months, according to an analysis published Monday by the San Francisco Fed. Financial conditions have already tightened significantly, starting even before the U.S. central bank began...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
investing.com
Citadel gains in January leading early 2023 hedge fund industry returns
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Ken Griffin's Citadel extended its winning streak with gains in January, weeks after ending 2022 with a $16 billion gain, the biggest profit ever earned by a hedge fund. Citadel's flagship Wellington fund posted a 2.08% increase in January, according to an investor. The fund climbed 4.8%...
investing.com
U.S. fighter jet shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon with missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
investing.com
Hedge Funds Cut Risky Bets at Fastest Pace in Two Years
(Bloomberg) -- Big-money speculators are shunning the new-year equity rally, unconvinced by the buying frenzy that has swept across the retail crowd as well as corporate America. While being forced to unwind bearish bets in droves by last week’s risk-on rotation, hedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).’s...
investing.com
U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
investing.com
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion
BIS Official Predicts Crypto Recovery Amid Global CBDC Expansion. BIS Innovations head, Cecilia Skingsley says the crypto industry will learn from recent failures and develop new things. Skingsley expects the new wave of CBDCs to face geographical limitations. Increased global CBDC interest is believed to be due to the dwindling...
investing.com
Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform
© Reuters Fraudulent Damus Tokens Threaten the Growth of Popular Platform. Scammers have created fake Damus tokens on the Ethereum and BNB chains, taking advantage of the platform’s success. Damus has been banned from the Chinese app store but has become the fourth most downloaded app in Hong...
investing.com
Oil rebounds after torrid week as bulls cling to China promise
Investing.com -- Hopes for a consumption ramp-up by Chinese industries and consumers helped global crude prices to rise Monday from the torrid selloff of the previous week as bulls in the space bet the largest oil importer will progress from an end to three years of COVID lockdowns. New York-traded...
investing.com
Possible U.S. debt-ceiling workarounds to avoid default
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Democratic President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy gird for a protracted battle over raising the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, some observers have suggested possible workarounds to avoid disaster if the two sides do not reach a deal. Here are some...
investing.com
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
investing.com
Price analysis 2/6: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
The United States dollar index (DXY) has started a strong recovery and its rise is putting pressure on Bitcoin (BTC) and the S&P 500 (SPX) index. The market participants will be keenly watching for any insights on future rate hikes when the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before the Economic Club of Washington on Feb. 7.
investing.com
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
(Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit. The company's primary markets - beef, pork and chicken - went the opposite direction from...
investing.com
Tesla raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) raised at Wedbush as price cuts sway Chinese buyers. Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raised the price target on the stock to $225.00 (From $200.00) following recent survey work. Based on the survey work, analysts believe that the China EV reacceleration story for Tesla is just starting to hit its stride and should be a tailwind in 1Q.
investing.com
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
investing.com
China urges restraint as U.S. military searches for balloon remnants
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Beijing on Monday urged Washington to show restraint as the U.S. military searched for remnants of what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon it shot down over the Atlantic but which China says was a civilian craft that accidentally drifted astray. The balloon drama has further strained...
investing.com
Washington weighing deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) - Washington has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defences against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations. The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include...
