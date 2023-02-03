ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 5-4 Vote Hoboken Council Passes Controversial Measure to Amend Rent Control

By Steve Lenox
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

HOBOKEN, NJ - Over the objections of a room full of landlords and renters – many of whom opposed the measure – the Hoboken City Council by a 5 to 4 vote dramatically changed its rent control ordinance on Wednesday.

In a rare agreement between two long-time adversaries, Ron Simoncini, who serves as executive director of Mile Square Taxpayers Association and Cheryl Fallick – a tenant advocate and former rent board member, urged the council to table the issue in order to reexamine some of the details.

The two had met and come to an agreement on preserving rent control in Hoboken, a historic achievement since they have butted heads in the past. They were recommending five changes to the proposed ordinances and urged the council to delay the vote until these could be considered, a move supported by Councilmember Michael DeFusco.

DeFusco said the council should look again at the changes in light of the fact that landlords and residents appeared to be against it.

But the council refused to support DeFusco’s effort, and ultimately passed the measure in a five to four vote, leaving open the possibility of a voter referendum next November – which could possibly end rent control in Hoboken in the future, Simoncini, suggesting he would put forward such an effort as he did successfully in Bayonne.

“This is a win for the tenants,” said Councilmember Michael Russo, who also promised to support an amendment to the changes to bring more equity to the landlords, if Mayor Ravi Bhalla does not act first. Russo said Bhalla suggested he might issue an executive order that would help alleviate some of the downside for landlords, an effort to protect those that reduced their rents during the COVID-19 crisis.

But for some of the council members, this was not enough.

Rent control provides protection for existing residents but allows landlords to raise rents when the unit is vacated, by as much as 25 percent.

Former Councilman Tony Soares said the changes will hurt smaller landlords and may make them reluctant to do needed renovations to property. While landlords can plead hardship before the Rent Control board, Soares argued that there is a significant waiting period and new tenants may have moved in before the landlord can get a hearing.

Until this change, rent control was based on an extremely complicated formula that dates back to 1985 and the subsequent increases a landlord might have received as a result. One of the changes does away with basing rent control on this archaic and sometimes untenable record and sets a base value of what a unit would rent for under market rate, and from this, adjusts the rent and increases for the tenant, and reduces the rent increase a landlord can impose when a tenant vacates the property.

Among the changes the council approved is a change the initial base rent of a unit and reducing annual rent increases from 7.5 percent to 5 percent.

Landlords speaking at the meeting, however, said the changes – even if they survive legal challenges and a potential referendum – will ultimately reduce the stock of affordable housing. Frustrated by inability to get a decent return on their investments, landlords will convert to condos, removing a significant number of available apartments off the market, some have speculated.

The rental market in Hoboken is already tight, according to Joe Lavato, of Liberty Realty, who said normally there are about 250 openings a month, but currently there are only 45. Ultimately, Lavato said, the solution is to create more affordable housing units.

Russo, however, said there is a distinction.

“Rent control is not affordable housing,” he said. “Rent control is there to control the rents. This is about how to protect rents for tenants and still be equitable to landlords. This caps how much rents can be increased.”

Councilmember Jen Giattino said the changes to the rent control are a move in the wrong direction.

“What this does,” Councilmember Tiffanie Fisher, in an agreement with her colleagues opposed to the measure, “is take a historic practice and changes it in a way that takes money out of the pockets of landlords and gives it to future tenants. It makes the prices of rental more affordable but on the backs of the property owners.”

Hoboken, Fisher said, has the highest property costs in the state and the highest rents.

“We have to have housing to match our labor needs,” she said. “That means, people who work at the grocery store, teachers and bank tellers, and middle class people as well as people with lower income. Rent control provides stability and keeps landlords from driving tenants out.”

The city also needs more enforcement and needs to find funding to do so, something Councilmember Jim Doyle said, will come from the new regulations which require landlords to register their rental units, the fees from which the city can use for this purpose.

