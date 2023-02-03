ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Boys Basketball: Bayonne Drubs Lincoln, 53-29

 4 days ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Bayonne broke it open in the second quarter and rolled to a 53-29 boys basketball victory over Lincoln High School on Thursday.

Rahmin Wright scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Bees (14-7), who outscored Lincoln, 19-8, in the second quarter to open a 28-13 halftime lead.

Patrick Sagna had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists for Bayonne. Noah Shaw scored nine points. Ziquan Roe led Lincoln (7-15) with 11 points.

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 75-47

KEARNY, NJ -- Joel Lopez scored 25 points and passed for two assists to lift Hoboken to a 75-47 boys basketball victory over Kearny on Monday. Dorien Moorman collected 14 points and seven rebouds for Hoboken (15-7), which outscored Kearny, 32-12, in the third quarter to open a 60-34 lead. Simon Celiberti-Byam finished with 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals; and Jasir Lane had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament Recap from Phillipsburg

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg won both the Quarter and Semi final wrestling Monday night at Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg NJ during the NJSIAA North II Group 5 Tournament.   Junior John Wargo began the match with a pin at 285 and host and No. 1 seed Phillipsburg High School racked up seven more falls on the way to a 72-6 rout of No. 4 Bayonne in a NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 semifinal wrestling match Monday night. The Stateliners (13-2) will also host the championship match at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bayonne 6 Phillipsburg 72 Recap by Weight Class 285         John Wargo (P) — Pin 1:12 Abdel Botros...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Girls Basketball Advances in Union County Playoffs; Senior Night This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School girls varsity basketball team defeated Hillside on Monday, 44-39, to advance in the Union County playoffs for the first time since 2016. The win against Hillside was especially noteworthy given that Rahway had already lost twice to the team in the regular season. Head Coach Jorge Gutierrez shared with us that he and the girls had a specific strategy going in to the game and that the team was able to execute it. He said, "Our main goal was to focus on our defense. Hillside has two very shifty guards and the plan was to shut them down...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Swept on Senior Day

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights bowled well, but it was not enough to overcome North Arlington, who swept the Aviators on Senior Day in a NJIC Meadowland bowling match Monday afternoon in North Arlington. Before the matches the Aviators honored the following seniors for their contribution to the Hasbrouck Heights bowling program: Nick Corbisiero, Jake Rozsa, Michael Quimbayo, Michael McGurran, Adrien Argana, Jared Stavash, Mark Totonjie, and Dereck Potes. The Vikings' Rolan Patel rolled a 247 to lead North Arlington to a 775-704 victory in the first game of the match.  Michael Quimbayo rolled a 198 to lead the Hasbrouck Heights offense.  In the second game William Munoz bowled a 202, and Quimbayo chipped in with a 193, but North Arlington edged the Aviators 734-710.  North Arlington finished out the sweep with a 738-665 victory, giving the Vikings a 7-0 sweep. The Aviators finish the season 10-10 in match play and will be bowling in the NJSIAA state tournament on Friday. North Arlington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0 Hasbrouck Heights 1 2 3 Total Michael Quimbayo 198 193 157 548 Michael McGurran 166 154 186 506 Jake Rozsa 183 161 166 510 William Munoz 157 202 156 515 Totals 704 710 665 2079 North Arlington Total 775 734 738 2247
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed

MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Wrestling: Morristown Out After Heartbreaking Loss to North Bergen

PASSAIC, NJ -  The fourth-seeded Colonials (8-12) lost to fifth-seeded North Bergen, 37-36, in the North 1, Group 5 quarterfinals on Monday at Passaic Tech. North Bergen then fell No 1 Passaic Tech 48-33. Passaic Tech will face No. 2 Clifton in the final round on Wednesday February 8 at Passaic Tech.  No individual wrestling stats were submitted from each team. This article will be updated as scores are reported.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Girls Basektball Gets to Semis in H/W/S After Defeating Hunterdon Central

SPARTA, NJ – The girls basketball squad moved past Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex County tournament 41-32. Bailey Chapman put 19 points on the board with 13 successful foul shots and two from inside the paint. Mason Munier added 14 with five rebounds.  Malaya Dobbs, Mason Munier and Molly Chapman all contributed to the win. With their top scorer, Ally Sweeney temporarily sidelined due to injury the Spartan bench is showing their depth as they move to the semifinal round of the tri-county tournament. Sparta girls have a record of 14-6 and will travel to New Providence on Tuesday.  They host Pope John on Thursday at 7 p.m. and the H/W/S semis are scheduled for the Sparta home court against Voorhees at 12:45.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

PV Hockey Team Wins Big Against West Milford

LITTLE FALLS - The Clifton-Passaic Valley-Cedar Grove hockey team headed to West Milford on Sunday to take on the Highlanders. The tri-op were able to secure a crucial 4-1 win for the team, putting the teams record now at 9-8-1, and improving to 4-6-2 in the Big North Conference.  The teams went into the first intermission scoreless before senior forward Zack Guiffrida notched his 16th goal of the season and opened up the scoring in the second period. Guiffrida’s goal was assisted by sophomore Jonathan Montana. The away team would pull away from the Highlanders in the third period with two goals from senior forward Ryan Kratz. The goals were assisted by freshman Ryan Montana, senior James Troller, and freshman forward Eric Ring. There was also a goal from freshman forward Ryan Montana, assisted by Ryan Kratz. Freshman goalie Thomas Cannataro stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced in the team’s win.   The Passaic Valley men’s basketball team was also in action on Sunday in the first round of the Passaic County tournament, a match-up which saw the team drop the game to Wayne Valley 60-26. 
WEST MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Returns to the Sectional Finals

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Thanks to Kyle von Seidelmann’s 6-0 decision victory in the final match of the evening, Hasbrouck Heights advanced the North 2, Group 1 wrestling finals with a 39-34 victory over Glen Ridge Monday evening in Hasbrouck Heights.  "Kyle's been our guy all year," said Hasbrouck Heights Head Coach Kurt Freund afterwards. "He's got a great record. He's one of our hardest working kids." "I'm happy for him...he deserved it," he continued about von Seidelmann, who's a sophomore. "He works very hard to be as good as he is." Hasbrouck Heights advanced to the semi-final earlier in the evening with a 49-24...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Add Two More Wins Last Week, Sit in the Top Spot of Their Division and Head into the Union County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball defeated Cranford 84-62 and Roselle Park 67-49 last week to add two more wins to their record, which now stands at 18-3. The Rams sit at the top of the Valley Division where they have only lost one game to a division opponent. Roselle heads into the preliminary round of Union County Conference tournament as the 11th seed and will take on 14th seed Cranford in their first game. The game will be played on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:00 pm at home. A win by the Rams will put them into the first round of the tournament against Union, a team they have yet to face this season. Cranford knocked the Rams out of the tournament last year so the boys will be looking to avenge that loss this coming week. Roselle comfortably defeated Cranford in their last game and will need to do so again to move on to the next round.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams. “Cherry was one of the best players on the team. He did everything we asked of him, he was never late, and most importantly, he was good in the classroom, and that is why he is here. He won’t have to pay a dime,” Coach Williams said....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS senior football lineman EJ Pullins signs with Lincoln University

EAST ORANGE, NJ — National Signing Day for student-athletes, mainly for high school football players, around the country, took place on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Although some have taken advantage of the early signing period in December, Feb. 1 was the hallmark for all players who made their intentions known by signing their National Letters of Intent, better known as the NLI, not to be confused with NIL which is the Name, Image, and Likeness. As part of changing the culture, East Orange Campus has made it a point to show the achievements of their students on and off the playing field as well as inside the classroom.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

"Bloomfield is My Home": Sarah Prezioso Praises Coach Bob Mayer, Teammates and Friends, as she Prepares for Induction into the BHS Hall of Fame, on April 27

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Sarah Prezioso's softball career at Bloomfield High was indeed legendary. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sarah joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso has been praised by her coaches, most notably BHS softball coach Bob Mayer, as well as opposing players and coaches for her skill. And recently, Sarah had the chance...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Kids Can Try Ice Hockey for Free; Feb 25

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Have your kids every wanted to try ice hockey? Friday 25 is the day! From 3pm - 4:30 kids, ages 4 - 9 years old can come and try ice hockey for free, thanks to  partnership between The New Jersey Colonials Youth Hockey and Mennen Sports Arena. Learn the basic skills of ice hockey and have fun at Mennen Arena. Registration is limited to 50 players. Register at: https://colonialshockey.org
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cedar Grove H.S. Graduate Anthony Bilotta Makes Dean's List

FLORHAM PARK, NJ -- Anthony Bilotta, a 2021 graduate of Cedar Grove High School, qualified for the Dean's List for Fall 2022 at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham campus. Bilotta is majoring in Sports Management at the school. An all-state football player at Cedar Grove, Bilotta is a starting wide receiver for FDU-Florham, which posted a 6-5 record in 2022.  
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Combined Ski Team Warms Up the Slopes at Thunder Ridge

PATTERSON, N.Y. - On Tuesday, Jan. 31, John Jay/Somers/North Salem went to Thunder Ridge and were supposed to come out of the gates at 4:30p.m. The starting time passed, and almost on cue, the temperature seemed to drop. But North Salem’s Rosie Binette put a warm spin on the plummeting temperatures nonetheless. “I guess it makes you go faster, because the sooner you get down the mountain, the sooner you get your jacket on,” she joked, and the first-place finish (23.92) helped make the point. The cold had an advantage at her feet, though.   “The cold helps,” she said. “Last week we had...
NORTH SALEM, NY
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

