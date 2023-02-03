Boys Basketball: Bayonne Drubs Lincoln, 53-29

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Bayonne broke it open in the second quarter and rolled to a 53-29 boys basketball victory over Lincoln High School on Thursday.

Rahmin Wright scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Bees (14-7), who outscored Lincoln, 19-8, in the second quarter to open a 28-13 halftime lead.

Patrick Sagna had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists for Bayonne. Noah Shaw scored nine points. Ziquan Roe led Lincoln (7-15) with 11 points.



