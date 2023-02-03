Boys Basketball: Bayonne Drubs Lincoln, 53-29

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights bowled well, but it was not enough to overcome North Arlington, who swept the Aviators on Senior Day in a NJIC Meadowland bowling match Monday afternoon in North Arlington.
Before the matches the Aviators honored the following seniors for their contribution to the Hasbrouck Heights bowling program: Nick Corbisiero, Jake Rozsa, Michael Quimbayo, Michael McGurran, Adrien Argana, Jared Stavash, Mark Totonjie, and Dereck Potes.
The Vikings' Rolan Patel rolled a 247 to lead North Arlington to a 775-704 victory in the first game of the match. Michael Quimbayo rolled a 198 to lead the Hasbrouck Heights offense.
In the second game William Munoz bowled a 202, and Quimbayo chipped in with a 193, but North Arlington edged the Aviators 734-710.
North Arlington finished out the sweep with a 738-665 victory, giving the Vikings a 7-0 sweep.
The Aviators finish the season 10-10 in match play and will be bowling in the NJSIAA state tournament on Friday.
North Arlington 7, Hasbrouck Heights 0
Hasbrouck Heights
1
2
3
Total
Michael Quimbayo
198
193
157
548
Michael McGurran
166
154
186
506
Jake Rozsa
183
161
166
510
William Munoz
157
202
156
515
Totals
704
710
665
2079
North Arlington Total
775
734
738
2247
