WESTPORT — The Westport Weston Family YMCA is looking for candidates to serve as junior members of the board of directors. To be considered for the two open positions, with a two-year term starting in June, applicants must be a rising high school junior with a minimum 3.5 GPA (unweighted), be an active WWFY member and able to attend monthly board meetings.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO