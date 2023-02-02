Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Men's Salon: Handlebar Men's Salon 23 Court St. White Plains, NYBassey BYWhite Plains, NY
One more death on the LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Related
westportjournal.com
Legislative forum on soaring energy rates Monday
WESTPORT — Local state legislators will host a public forum on state energy rates, which have soared over the last year, on Feb. 6 at the Westport Library. The Town Hall-style event, open to the public, is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the library, 20 Jesup Road.
westportjournal.com
Westport’s $11.3B Grand List rose nearly 2% in 2022
WESTPORT — The town’s Grand List of all taxable properties rose nearly 2 percent over the previous year, according to figures released Tuesday. The $11,312,004,303 value for 2022, according to Assessor Paul Friia, is 1.9 percent higher than the $11,100,020,664 reported for 2021. The 2022 percentage rise, however,...
westportjournal.com
Delamar Westport seeks to up number of rooms
WESTPORT — The new owner of the old Westport Inn is seeking to boost the number of rooms from 75 to 86. The outside of the proposed Delamar Westport would not change, application materials state. Inside, rooms would be reconfigured. “The proposed plan will have fewer large hotel suites...
westportjournal.com
Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house
WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
westportjournal.com
State of the town, schools assessed by Tooker, Goldstein
WESTPORT — From traffic safety and downtown revitalization to Longshore improvements and flood control, First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker outlined her top priorities for this year during her annual “State of the Town” address Sunday at the Westport Library. Also speaking was Board of Education Chairwoman Lee Goldstein,...
westportjournal.com
Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes
WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
westportjournal.com
Westport groups share in state humanities grants
WESTPORT — More than $1.2 million in CT Humanities grants have been awarded to cultural organizations in the 26th state Senate District. The grants, which support organizations in the arts, history and humanities fields in the seven-town legislative district, were announced by state Sen. Ceci Maher, D-26. The area...
westportjournal.com
Donations boost schools’ art collections, singers’ Hawaii trip
WESTPORT — Westport’s public schools have added to their growing collection of art, and 43 members of the Staples High School choral ensemble can start packing their bags for Hawaii. On Monday, the Board of Education unanimously accepted 37 pieces of art from 10 donors through the Westport...
westportjournal.com
Westport Weston Family YMCA seeking junior directors
WESTPORT — The Westport Weston Family YMCA is looking for candidates to serve as junior members of the board of directors. To be considered for the two open positions, with a two-year term starting in June, applicants must be a rising high school junior with a minimum 3.5 GPA (unweighted), be an active WWFY member and able to attend monthly board meetings.
westportjournal.com
Police: NY man charged in another ‘check-washing’ incident
WESTPORT — A New York man has been charged with larceny in what appears to be another “check-washing” incident in Westport. Dennes Melendez, 33, of New York City, was charged Feb. 1 with third-degree larceny in connection with the incident reported to police last July. An investigation...
westportjournal.com
Kindergarten registration starts for 2023-24 school year
WESTPORT — Kindergarten registration for Westport public schools’ 2023-24 academic year is underway. Children who turn 5 years old on or before Jan. 1, 2024, are eligible to register now. For more information about sign-ups and to access the registration form, click for the “Kindergarten Registration” page on...
westportjournal.com
Police: Man tried to make bank withdrawal using forged info
WESTPORT — A New York man faces charges after he tried to withdraw money from a local bank using forged documents, police said. Daniel Cobb, 44, of Beacon, N.Y., was charged Feb. 1 with second-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Police were dispatched last...
westportjournal.com
Diversity ‘dialogue challenge’ is topic of TEAM’s teen essay contest
WESTPORT — The topic of this year’s Teen Diversity Essay Contest, sponsored by TEAM Westport, the town’s multicultural advocacy committee, is, “The Dialogue Challenge: Effective Engagement on Race, Ethnicity, Religion and LGBTQIA+.”. The essay contest, now in its tenth year, is open to all local high...
Comments / 0