ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt

By Mychael Schnell
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqWyv_0kbIcfCn00

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said.

“I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told reporters when asked if he agreed with Greene that Babbitt was murdered.

Babbitt’s case came back into the spotlight this week when Greene compared her case with that of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by officers in Memphis.

During a meeting of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Tuesday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) invoked Nichols’s case when calling for restoring the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which was recently disbanded.

When it was Greene’s turn to speak, she called the video of Nichols’s arrest “tragic and extremely difficult to watch” before turning her attention to Babbitt.

“I think that the judge and the jury and the trial needs to work out what happened there, but I share that with you,” she Greene said of the Nichols case, adding “but I’d like to also point something that I’d hope you share with me.”

“There’s a woman in this room whose daughter was murdered on Jan. 6, Ashli Babbitt. And Ashli Babbitt has, there’s never been a trial. As a matter of fact, no one has cared about the person that shot and killed her and no one in this Congress has really addressed that issue,” she added.

Authorities last week dropped charges filed against Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, after she illegally blocked traffic and disobeyed an order from police on the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has used similar language, and during a meeting of the Committee on Natural Resources on Thursday, she said “it was very tragic when Ashli Babbitt was murdered.” The congresswoman was also seen speaking with Babbitt’s mother during a meeting of the Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

The Capitol Police in August 2021 announced that the officer who shot Babbitt would not face internal discipline following an investigation.

“USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” the department wrote in a statement .

And in April 2021, the Department of Justice said it would not pursue criminal charges against the officer.

The relationship between Greene and McCarthy has evolved in recent months, with the Georgia Republican becoming one of the GOP leader’s staunchest supporters. After announcing in 2021 that McCarthy “doesn’t have the full support to be Speaker,” Greene last year emerged as one of his most vocal advocates as he worked to secure the gavel.

McCarthy has also elevated the firebrand lawmaker in the GOP conference. After Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in 2021 as punishment for embracing conspiracy theories, McCarthy placed her on panels in this congressional session — including the powerful Oversight Committee.

During a brief interview with The New York Times , McCarthy said “I will never leave that woman,” referring to Greene. “I will always take care of her.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Wednesday she “didn’t take any bait” in heckling President Biden during his State of the Union address the night before.  Greene told CNN’s Manu Raju in an interview that she was acting in her capacity as a representative of the people during the speech and received messages from constituents […]
KSN News

Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating

A Memphis police officer has admitted to using his personal cellphone to send out a picture of Tyre Nichols after he was brutally beaten and arrested on Jan. 7, according to The New York Times. Demetrius Haley admitted to sending a photograph of Nichols, bleeding and half-conscious, to at least five people, including two fellow […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSN News

Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday called for a probe into why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese surveillance balloons that Biden officials are saying crossed over the U.S. at least three times during the previous administration. “If it’s true the Pentagon purposely did NOT tell President Trump of Chinese […]
KSN News

Trump tears into Biden in pre-taped State of the Union response

Former President Trump, the leading GOP contender to take on President Biden in next year’s presidential election, issued a “real state of the union” Tuesday as a pre-taped response to Biden’s address.   In a fiery two-minute speech, Trump described the U.S. as a country under siege by immigrants at the southern border, marred by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kelce brothers interview mom and dad on new podcast ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights has gained a lot of friction over the past few months. Especially with both of their teams performing well and a Super Bowl matchup on the horizon. On Monday, they released a special edition podcast that featured their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. […]
KSN News

Sanders says ‘choice is between normal or crazy’ in GOP response

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders (R ) called for a new generation of Republican leadership in her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.  “The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left,” Sanders said from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. “The choice is between normal or crazy. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KSN News

Biden has tense exchange with Republicans on Social Security during State of the Union

A section from President Biden’s State of the Union address that aimed to ding Republicans on plans to cut Social Security turned into an unusual moment of live policy discussion — and apparent agreement — during the annual speech. “Some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset,” Biden said. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) […]
KSN News

KSN News

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy