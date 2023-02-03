Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone
* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
kalkinemedia.com
Interra Resources Says Goldpetrol Joint Operating Commenced Drilling In Myanmar
* GOLDPETROL JOINT OPERATING COMMENCED DRILLING DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1239 IN CHAUK OIL FIELD IN MYANMAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros, court document
MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros to 43.4 million euros ($46.75 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed. The court however said that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract, the document seen by Reuters on Monday said.
kalkinemedia.com
Hungary c.banker sees a pullback in demand, raw materials prices
BUDAPEST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Slowing demand is beginning to impact price growth, Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai told a conference on Monday, noting a decline in retail sales and a retreat in key raw materials prices. The bank pledged a "patient approach" to monetary policy last month,...
kalkinemedia.com
Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media
Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
kalkinemedia.com
Price caps hit Russia's export revenue by about $8 billion in Jan - IEA official
BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Price caps on Russian oil likely hit Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, from a year ago period, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Sunday. He said the growth in global oil demand...
kalkinemedia.com
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock at...
kalkinemedia.com
China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end...
kalkinemedia.com
Vietnam hikes electricity floor price by nearly 14%
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has raised the average floor price for retail electricity by 13.69%, the government said on Monday, a move that is expected to pave the way for state utility EVN to raise its prices. The Southeast Asian country has sought to raise retail electricity prices to encourage...
kalkinemedia.com
2022 in review: Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) makes a strong mark in cleantech space - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt Group manufactures specialised activated carbon products capable of capturing harmful pollutants emitted during industrial processes. In 2022, the company continued to extend its reputation in the industry as an innovative provider of activated carbon solutions with novel materials. CG1 entered the massive LNG sector and secured the renewal of...
Comments / 0