Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Some Republicans say the...

