BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”

SUNSET BEACH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO