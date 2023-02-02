ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Walz Sign 100% Carbon-Free by 2040 Energy Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota...
About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled

If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Minnesota has a New State Holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it's now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Southeast Minnesota

If you bought a Powerball ticket recently in southeast Minnesota you'll want to check the numbers on your ticket. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in our area so hopefully, you didn't accidentally put your ticket through the wash. The numbers drawn on Monday, February 6th were 5-11-22-23-69 and the...
Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit St. Cloud next week. She is coming to highlight the Biden administration’s investments in electric vehicles. Harris' visit is scheduled for Thursday, according to a news release from the White House. The release does say what time or...
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
