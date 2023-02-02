Read full article on original website
Governor Walz Sign 100% Carbon-Free by 2040 Energy Bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota...
Propose at Amazing Restaurant in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Score Big
Know anyone who is thinking of popping the question on Valentine's Day? If you do...or it is you...you should find the closest Cracker Barrel and do it there. Throw rose petals on the table, eat a few biscuits, and stick that ring in a piece of strawberry cheesecake because 5 people who propose there are scoring big!
About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled
If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to both beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office to prosecute violent crime and the state's public defender system to relieve the staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
A Poor Bear Was Stuck In An Icy Culvert In Minnesota For Three Days
Bears in Minnesota are still hibernating, but unfortunately, one bear got woken up early. According to Northern News Now a bear in Wannaska, Minnesota was hibernating in a culvert under a road when the area filled with melting snow and ice trapping the poor bear for days. Witnesses who reported...
Pet Store Company With 33 Minnesota Locations Files For Bankruptcy
Chuck & Don's is a pet store chain that sells pretty much everything you could ever need for your dog, cat, bird, or other small animal. They carry a huge selection of foods, toys, and pet apparel and have 33 locations in Minnesota. Many loyal customers are concerned about the...
Minnesota has a New State Holiday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it's now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Do You Know About Northern Wisconsin’s Other Lake Superior Ice Caves? They’re Open!
Many people know about the Apostle Islands Ice Caves, which form along the Lake Superior coastline of the Apostle Islands National Lakesure in Northern Wisconsin. On years when this natural wonder is accessible, they are pretty amazing. The thing is, most years, they aren't able to be accessed by the...
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Southeast Minnesota
If you bought a Powerball ticket recently in southeast Minnesota you'll want to check the numbers on your ticket. A winning Powerball ticket was sold in our area so hopefully, you didn't accidentally put your ticket through the wash. The numbers drawn on Monday, February 6th were 5-11-22-23-69 and the...
Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit St. Cloud next week. She is coming to highlight the Biden administration’s investments in electric vehicles. Harris' visit is scheduled for Thursday, according to a news release from the White House. The release does say what time or...
WOW! Multiple Minnesota Companies Made It To Fortune’s Most Admired In The World List
Man, it is a great day to be a Minnesotan, but an even better day to be a Minnesota-based company!. Fortune Magazine released its annual ‘Most Admired Companies' this past week and to our surprise, many U.S. companies, including many from Minnesota made it to the list of the 324 most admired companies from around the world!
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
