Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
KKR & Co earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.92, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.53B versus the consensus estimate of $1.44B. KKR & Co's stock price closed at $56.02. It is down -0.64% in the last...
investing.com
5 big earnings reports: BP's record year, Softbank's loss
Investing.com -- BP reported a record annual profit, leading to further share buybacks and a dividend hike. And here are all 5 of the biggest earnings reports you may have missed on InvestingPro since yesterday's market close. Sign up for real-time earnings coverage. BP’s Q4 revenue surpasses estimates while EPS...
investing.com
Is Merck Stock a Buy After Post-Earnings Sell-Off?
Merck stock is down 2% two days after beating on the top and bottom lines. Investors are concerned about full-year guidance which came in below consensus estimates. The company has several drugs in late-stage trials that are worth keeping an eye on. MRK stock has a “Moderate Buy” rating but...
investing.com
4 big dividend moves: CorEnergy halts payout
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest dividend headlines that you may have missed on InvestingPro since yesterday. Sign up for real-time dividend coverage. CorEnergy Infrastructure (NYSE:CORR) shares plunged more than 12% yesterday after the company announced it will suspend dividend payments on its 7.375% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock and its common stock due to a combination of declining volumes and increased costs in its California systems.
investing.com
How This Dividend Magnet Drove 252% Gains and Crushed ETFs
If I can give you just one piece of advice to start 2023, it’s this: do not trust your dividend income to ETFs!. It’s one of the biggest mistakes I see people make—especially with the market’s gains this year. These first-level players (wrongly!) think that in a rising market, they can buy pretty well anything and be A-OK.
investing.com
Powell speaks, BP reports, Chipotle earnings: 3 things to watch
Investing.com -- Stocks drifted lower on Monday, unable to muster a rally ahead of a key appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. An exceptionally strong jobs report last Friday spooked investor fears that the Fed would continue to raise...
investing.com
DuPont forecasts downbeat full-year results on weaker demand
(Reuters) -DuPont de Nemours Inc on Tuesday forecast fiscal 2023 sales below estimates as the industrial materials maker expects lower volumes of products to be sold to consumer electronics and chip industries during the first half of the year. The company's shares fell 2.1% to $70.88 in premarket trading. Last...
investing.com
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
investing.com
After-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond falls on last ditch financing plans, Chegg lower on weak outlook
© Reuters After-hours movers: Bed Bath & Beyond falls on last ditch financing plans, Chegg lower on weak outlook. Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: NASDAQ:BBBY) 33% LOWER; today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of (i) shares of the Company's Series A convertible preferred stock (the "Series A Convertible Preferred Stock"), (ii) warrants to purchase shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and (iii) warrants to purchase the company's common stock.
investing.com
Why I’m Itching to Buy S&P 500’s Next Bounce
The S&P 500 finished Monday down 0.6%, extending Friday’s employment-fueled swoon. But this continued cooling isn’t a surprise, as I wrote Friday evening:. While I don’t fear “too good”, I am aware that it’s been a good run and stepbacks are part of every move higher. I still like this market over the medium and long term, but the risk/reward has gotten away from us over the near term.
investing.com
Equity Markets Cautious; Bitcoin Remains Fairly Strong
Equity markets are treading water on Tuesday as investors take a pause following quite an eventful week. Investors seem a little lost this week, disheartened by the jobs report, poor tech earnings, and a still-hawkish Federal Reserve. The central bank may have softened its tone a little, but once you take the economic data into consideration, the case for a couple more 25-basis point hikes is clearly there.
investing.com
Gold Recoups Some Losses After Strong Sell-off
Gold prices experienced a steep bearish move in the preceding week, losing more than 5% from the recent ten-month top of 1,960 and breaking the uptrend line to the downside. The price found a support level near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1,864, failing to continue the bearish move. The RSI is picking up speed near 50; however, the MACD continues to distance itself below its red signal line.
investing.com
Adani group stocks surge after $113 billion market wipeout
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares in India's Adani Group rallied on Tuesday a day after it prepaid some loans, bringing relief to investors that have seen $113.6 billion wiped off the conglomerate's market value since a U.S. short-seller published a critical report two weeks ago. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani,...
investing.com
Mexico peso to pare recent gains but be kept firm by tight policy: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Mexico's peso is set to pare its advance of recent months but will keep trading at firm levels, helped by the central bank's aggressive policy tightening to combat elevated inflation, a Reuters poll showed. While the decline would give back part of the currency's appreciation of...
investing.com
Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery
© Reuters Dogecoin Overthrows Shiba Inu as Market Show Signs of Recovery. Dogecoin has outperformed Shiba Inu in percentage gains. The cryptocurrency market has seen signs of recovery in the recent past. Baby Dogecoin has outperformed other dog-themed cryptocurrencies. About 63% of Dogecoin holders are still making a profit,...
investing.com
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
investing.com
Wall Street edges lower ahead of Powell comments
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments, which will be scrutinized for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher. Powell's comments, due at 12:40 p.m. EST (1740 GMT) before the Economic Club of...
investing.com
S&P 500 Poised for Short-Term Gains but Long-Term Challenges Loom
In our last market update, I wrote about how market technicals were improving. That improvement has continued, and the market is displaying strength that we have not seen in over a year. Here is a rundown of the positive developments that have occurred recently:. Market breadth continues to strengthen. Sentiment...
investing.com
Bed Bath & Beyond moves to raise $1 billion to avoid bankruptcy
(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Monday it was planning to raise some $1 billion through an offering of preferred stock and warrants in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy. The home goods retailer said in securities filings that if it can't complete the complex transaction, it...
investing.com
Oil Remains Rangebound; Gold Finds Support
Oil prices are bouncing back again today, continuing their better start to the week. The apparent success of China’s transition from zero-Covid to living with it owes a lot to the rebound we’re seeing. A strong recovery will naturally drive much higher demand and competition. That said, markets...
Comments / 0