Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast
This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Wondering When Southern Indiana will Spring Forward? 2023 Daylight Saving Time Info
We are basically just a month of Sundays away from longer days and shorter nights. Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, and by my calculations, he might just be right. Why Do We Fall Back and Spring Forward?. I have never understood the concept of losing an hour,...
A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
a-z-animals.com
Discover 4 Roses That Are Perfect For Indiana
Situated in the midwestern United States, Indiana is an agricultural and gardening juggernaut. The entire state lies within only two USDA plant hardiness zones, Zones 5-6. These temperate zones are ideal for growing a vast array of plants. Indiana ranks 38th among U.S. states in terms of land area, but it is among the top ten states for agricultural production. Part of the United States’ corn belt region, the soil in Indiana is rich with nitrogen and organic materials. It is so lush that 80% of the state is either forest or farmland.
These Illinois cities are among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Illinois is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors. Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried […]
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
Western Kentucky Restaurant’s ‘Pancake Charcuterie Board’ is Breakfast-Lover’s Dream Come True
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, February 9 – 12
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Northwest Indiana is heating up to make sure your dates this weekend go great. From Valentine-themed food, Galentine shopping events, and even a trip beyond our atmosphere, lovebirds have a bevy of options for this weekend. If Valentine’s Day isn’t your thing, the Region still has you covered with art, photography, film, and plays happening to be enjoyed alone, with friends, or with family.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
