Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Exquisite Illinois Home Has Epic Garage for Car Enthusiast

This 7-acre estate has everything you would want including a garage for the car addict in your family. Listed for $1,750,000 this Marine Illinois home (just outside of St. Louis) is a dream home for someone looking for space. The home sits on 7 acres and has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms plus a pool house. However, the best part about this home is not the size of the pool but the size of the garage. The custom garage is located in the pool house which features a living room, a small kitchen, and bathrooms. The garage features also an inground lift, paint booth, wash station, air compressor & more!
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

A Once-Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall

Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
EVANSVILLE, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover 4 Roses That Are Perfect For Indiana

Situated in the midwestern United States, Indiana is an agricultural and gardening juggernaut. The entire state lies within only two USDA plant hardiness zones, Zones 5-6. These temperate zones are ideal for growing a vast array of plants. Indiana ranks 38th among U.S. states in terms of land area, but it is among the top ten states for agricultural production. Part of the United States’ corn belt region, the soil in Indiana is rich with nitrogen and organic materials. It is so lush that 80% of the state is either forest or farmland.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Western Kentucky Restaurant’s ‘Pancake Charcuterie Board’ is Breakfast-Lover’s Dream Come True

Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
HENDERSON, KY
nwi.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, February 9 – 12

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Northwest Indiana is heating up to make sure your dates this weekend go great. From Valentine-themed food, Galentine shopping events, and even a trip beyond our atmosphere, lovebirds have a bevy of options for this weekend. If Valentine’s Day isn’t your thing, the Region still has you covered with art, photography, film, and plays happening to be enjoyed alone, with friends, or with family.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market

It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Agriculture Online

Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre

This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
INDIANA STATE
