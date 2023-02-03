Read full article on original website
MSHP Arrest Reports for February 6, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 64-year-old Galen U. Tye of Clinton at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in Henry County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated, and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Tye was taken to the Henry County Jail, where he was booked and released.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
2 missing Missouri children located in Florida at grocery store with kidnapper
Two children that were missing from Missouri were located in High Springs, Florida, in a grocery store Wednesday, a year after they first disappeared.
Kait 8
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Kidnapped Missouri children found inside grocery store 1 year later
Two children abducted from Missouri were found inside of a Florida grocery store on Wednesday, nearly one year after they disappeared.
Law officers say legal use of recreational marijuana won't change their tactics
Recreational marijuana will be available at some shops beginning Friday in Missouri and law enforcement says they won't change their tactics.
stlpublicradio.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) discusses dead wildlife legislation on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) says there’s a “food fight” between the Missouri Department of Conservation and the state Department of Transportation (MODOT) over which agency should pay to remove dead deer and large dead animals from roads. Haden has filed legislation that requires MoDOT to remove and bury dead wildlife on a road, highway or shoulder that is large enough to impede traffic. The Missouri House Transportation Accountability Committee has heard testimony on Haden’s bill. House Bill 404 would require MoDOT to remove the dead deer, with Conservation paying those expenses. Conservation would also be required to bury the dead deer on Conservation land that’s three feet deep. Representative Haden tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this is an issue in both urban and rural Missouri:
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?
With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians. But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why advocates say Missourians should still get a medical marijuana card
Recreational marijuana sales began Friday across Missouri, but advocates still say cannabis users should consider getting a medical card.
northwestmoinfo.com
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility finally noticed Denice Rainey.
mymoinfo.com
BREAKING: Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Seen In Southeast Missouri
Multiple residents of Southeast Missouri claim to have seen the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating through the region. Among those reporting such a sighting was 117th District State Representative Mike Henderson. Several listeners have also stated they saw the balloon, including a male who said he saw the balloon close...
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
KFVS12
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
