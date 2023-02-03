ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Crews called to Evansville apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Monday afternoon. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tippecanoe Drive. Google maps shows that’s Fairmont Apartments on the east side. Fire officials say it broke out on the first floor. They say nobody was home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Rescue Offering “Doggie Dates” Valentine’s Weekend

One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day. Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family still searching for missing loved one

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market

It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Missing Owensboro girl found safe

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped.  The coroner says […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Speak one-on-one with CenterPoint officials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Time is running out to speak one-one-one with CenterPoint Energy and EWSU officials. Starting with the last couple months of 2022, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been hosting Access to Service Fair events. People who have gone were able to speak with customer service representatives for both Evansville Water and Sewer Utility […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensville funeral home destroyed in morning fire

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Owensville funeral home was destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were sent to Holder Funeral Home on South Main Street around 12:30. Our crew on the scene said Main Street and Walnut Street were shut down while firefighters worked to put out the fire. Several fire departments were […]
OWENSVILLE, IN
WBKR

The World’s Largest Geocaching Event Will Happen in Owensboro in May

It's like a digital treasure hunt, and you can be a part of the biggest Geocaching event in the world this May. Before we get into this awesome event heading to Owensboro, we should first cover Geocaching, what is it? In the simplest of ways to describe it, Geocaching is basically a treasure hunt. You can use the GPS on your phone to track down a "Geocache" which is often times something small that you can write your name on, or just log that you were there.
OWENSBORO, KY
buildingindiana.com

$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville

Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous

Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HPD performs K-9 locker search at middle school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A search was performed by the Henderson Police Department after they say a growing concern was reported by school administrators. They say that happened Monday morning at North Middle School. HPD says the locker and room search was done with K9′s from multiple agencies. The search...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
PRINCETON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Feast Your Eyes on this Ultimate Breakfast Charcuterie Board from a Western KY Restaurant

Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

