It's like a digital treasure hunt, and you can be a part of the biggest Geocaching event in the world this May. Before we get into this awesome event heading to Owensboro, we should first cover Geocaching, what is it? In the simplest of ways to describe it, Geocaching is basically a treasure hunt. You can use the GPS on your phone to track down a "Geocache" which is often times something small that you can write your name on, or just log that you were there.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO