Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
14news.com
Crews called to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews were called to an apartment fire Monday afternoon. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tippecanoe Drive. Google maps shows that’s Fairmont Apartments on the east side. Fire officials say it broke out on the first floor. They say nobody was home.
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
Indiana Rescue Offering “Doggie Dates” Valentine’s Weekend
One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day. Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
Evansville’s Farm 57 Transforms Greenhouse Into a Cozy Winter Hangout Spot
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
14news.com
Missing Owensboro girl found safe
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a girl missing from Daviess County has been found safely in Louisville. Troopers say the 16-year-old had last been seen by her family Friday. They made a plea to the public to help find her, and believed she would be with a...
Moped rider involved in crash near USI identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has identified the person who died in a moped accident on University Parkway as William Levon Hutchins, 35, of Evansville. Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner`s Office along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff`s Office is still investigating a motor vehicle fatality crash involving a car and moped. The coroner says […]
Mac & Cheese Lovers! The Mac & Cheese Throwdown is Underway in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY is already home to an incredibly popular Burger Week. As a matter of fact, save this date! Owensboro Burger Week is coming up March 3rd through the 11th this year. But foodies are excited about something delicious that just got underway today. It's Owensboro's Mac & Cheese Throwdown!
WTVW
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car...
Speak one-on-one with CenterPoint officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Time is running out to speak one-one-one with CenterPoint Energy and EWSU officials. Starting with the last couple months of 2022, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been hosting Access to Service Fair events. People who have gone were able to speak with customer service representatives for both Evansville Water and Sewer Utility […]
Owensville funeral home destroyed in morning fire
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Owensville funeral home was destroyed after a fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were sent to Holder Funeral Home on South Main Street around 12:30. Our crew on the scene said Main Street and Walnut Street were shut down while firefighters worked to put out the fire. Several fire departments were […]
The World’s Largest Geocaching Event Will Happen in Owensboro in May
It's like a digital treasure hunt, and you can be a part of the biggest Geocaching event in the world this May. Before we get into this awesome event heading to Owensboro, we should first cover Geocaching, what is it? In the simplest of ways to describe it, Geocaching is basically a treasure hunt. You can use the GPS on your phone to track down a "Geocache" which is often times something small that you can write your name on, or just log that you were there.
KSP locates missing 16-year-old Owensboro girl
Kentucky State Police received a call from at 9:30 a.m. reporting a missing juvenile from Owensboro.
buildingindiana.com
$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville
Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous
Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
14news.com
HPD performs K-9 locker search at middle school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A search was performed by the Henderson Police Department after they say a growing concern was reported by school administrators. They say that happened Monday morning at North Middle School. HPD says the locker and room search was done with K9′s from multiple agencies. The search...
14news.com
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
Feast Your Eyes on this Ultimate Breakfast Charcuterie Board from a Western KY Restaurant
Charcuterie boards seem to be all the rage these days. And, why wouldn't they be? It's all different types of delicious meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit. I mean, what's not to love? They can be as big or small as you want, and some people who put them together can make them look like pieces of art that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost. But, as one western Kentucky restaurant is proving, a charcuterie board doesn't have to be fancy meats and cheeses.
Enfield Monster: Illinois creature or mob mentality?
On April 26, 1973, the Carmi Times ran a scary story about a monster attack that was based on a report from a witness in the nearby town of Enfield, Illinois.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0