kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide

Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
WESTLAKE, LA
12NewsNow

Threats against 3 Vidor High School students determined to be bogus

VIDOR, Texas — A Tuesday morning threat against several Vidor High School students was determined to be bogus after authorities checked it out. The threat came in early Tuesday morning and mentioned three students at Vidor High School according to a statement from the Vidor Independent School District. District...
VIDOR, TX
Lansing Daily

Texas Woman Charged After Husband Dies of 'Suspicious Illness,' Previously Investigated in Ex-Husband's Death

A Texas woman who was previously investigated in connection with the death of an ex-husband now faces a murder charge in connection with her current husband's "suspicious death." Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 3 and is being held on $5 million bond in Chambers County, according to a press
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police. An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported. The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours. Traffic is being diverted off of I-10...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
KFDM-TV

Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids

Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
kogt.com

Judith Ann “Judy” Eikenhorst Colebrook

Judith Ann “Judy” Eikenhorst Colebrook was born on March 5, 1939, in Caldwell, Texas and passed away on February 5, 2023, at Vidor Health and Rehab in Vidor, Texas. Judy was the daughter of Elsie Ann and Ernest H. Eikenhorst. When she was a young child her family moved to Orange, Texas so her father could work in the shipyards.
CALDWELL, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Multiple people injured after wreck involving two cars, 18-wheeler on Neches River bridge

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A trapped driver had to be rescued and multiple people were injured after a Sunday night wreck on the Neches River bridge. The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to help the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, the Dam B Volunteer Fire Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety - Southeast Texas Region with a multi-vehicle wreck shortly before 9 p.m.
