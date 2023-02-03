Read full article on original website
This New Twin Falls Ghost Kitchen has The Cheesiest Name Possible
If you don’t know what a ghost kitchen is yet, your mind is about to be blown. A ghost kitchen is a restaurant that operates out of the kitchen of another restaurant and you can only access the menu online. Last year we wrote about 10 of these ghost kitchens, and there are even more now.
First Gun Show of the Year Taking Place this Month in the Magic Valley
Hard as it is to believe, the first month of the year is already over, and February is in full swing. With the first month down, it means it is now time for a gun show, as it has been too long since the last. This weekend will mark the first gun show of the year, and you will not want to miss it. If you do not own a gun but have thought about buying one, or perhaps you are looking to buy a new one, see what the newest merchandise is, or add to your collection, then mark your calendars for this weekend.
While Idaho is a magical place all year long, there is something truly special about the winter months. There are places around the state like Sun Valley and McCall that are incredible destinations during this time of year, but there are also lesser-known locations in the Gem State that shine when the weather is cold and Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls is one of them. This beautiful city park transforms into an ice palace during the winter months and it’s mesmerizing. You need to check it out yourself.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Controversy: Is Twin Falls New Tallest Building Truly a Skyscraper?
In 2019, we heard that plans had been approved for what we called the first skyscraper in Twin Falls. The building would become the tallest building in Twin Falls and tower over the Twin Falls Commons area and all surrounding buildings. People disagreed then, and still do, about using the term ‘skyscraper’ to describe the building.
Mega Gallery: You Probably Didn’t Know They Built Houses This Beautiful In Buhl
I write a lot about beautiful, interesting, and confusing buildings around Twin Falls and sometimes I forget that there are other places to find cool architecture. Perusing real estate in Buhl, I realized something: I have greatly misjudged that small town. The 3 Most Beautiful Homes For Sale In Buhl.
Idaho Customers Angry by Controversial Change to Food Chain Menu
When it comes to eating at fast food chains or certain restaurants, many of us have favorites that we rely on to be on the menu. If you go to McDonald's, odds are you order the same one or two things every time, and if they were taken off the menu, you would be angry, sad, and confused about what to order in its place. The same can be said for many places, and when menus get changed, it can sometimes leave customers frustrated and not wanting to eat there anymore. One food chain in Twin Falls changed its menu, and there seem to be split feelings about how customers feel.
Major Stores Closing in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
While the odds are slim that any of the major stores in Twin will close soon if they did it could decimate the town. Target, Costco, and Walmart all employ a good number of residents in the area and surrounding towns. Once these people lose their jobs, they could apply for other stores in the area, but not everyone would be able to find income, thus leaving some residents with no other option but to leave. The closing of these stores would hurt other stores as well. Many people in the Magic Valley will drive to Twin Falls to shop at Target and Costco, and even though there are other Walmarts around, the one in Twin is bigger than the one in Jerome. Many of these people will come to Twin, shop at these big stores, and then stop at other local stores while in town. Without the need to come to Twin, if these stores are closed, then other businesses would suffer as well, losing these customers.
Fast Food Prices in Twin Falls
This last week, I was speaking with a coworker who went to get a milkshake at lunch from a fast food chain. She had gotten them for years, but hadn't gotten one in a while and was surprised when she ordered it to find out that what was around $3 was now over $6. This got us talking about how much fast food prices have increased over the last couple of years, yet many of us do not make more money. Growing up it was standard for most kids' meals to be around $1.99, but nowadays many are over $5 and often higher than that. Yes, the pandemic changed things and made supply and demand for products much tougher, but the increase in prices is hurting the customers.
Get A Sitter Quickly; Buckcherry To Raise Hell At Cactus Petes NV
One of the hardest-rocking American bands to break into the music scene in the late nineties is coming to Cactus Petes Resort Casino in just a couple of weeks. Southern Idaho rock fans should start preparing now for two evenings of musical disorderly conduct in Jackpot, Nevada. Cactus Petes Resort Casino is located just 45 miles south of Twin Falls on Highway 93 and plays host to great bands all year long.
What Would You Do? Flirting with Taken Person in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you found out that somebody was hitting on your significant other? What if they took it another step further and asked them on a date? Do you get mad? Are you offended? Are you puffing out your chest bragging that someone finds your significant other attractive? There are multiple ways to feel and ways to act, but if this happens to you, what would you do?
Twin Falls Animal Shelter says 10 dogs were abandoned on their doorstep Monday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An unexpected surprise was discovered Monday at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. We’re not talking about a financial donation, or a food drop off, but according to the staff, a “dog drop-off”. Debbie Blackwood, the director of the animal shelter, shares...
Looking for a New Job? Idaho Labor Hosting Twin Falls Job Fair (Feb 2)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More than 20 employers in the Magic Valley will be available Thursday afternoon at a job fair in Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting the job fair at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, next to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fair is free and open to anyone looking for a change in career or just needs a job.
City of Rocks Gets Dark-Sky Certification
ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho park known for its rock formations has just received recognition for the dark skies above. The National Park Service announced The City of Rocks National Reserve has just been given certification as an International Dark Sky Park by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). The park is run as a cooperative between the National Park Service and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
How You Can Help Grieving Family of Local Twin Falls Business Owner
The family of a local business owner is struggling and grieving right now after the sudden death of their loving husband and father last week. On January 23, 2023, Wayne Henderson passed away from an unexpected cardiac event. He was only 54 years old and still working as the owner of Magic Valley Printing to provide for his family, his wife Lisa and their two young boys, Ethan and Hayden.
What’s The Darndest Thing Ever Seen On Your Twin Falls Door Cam?
More and more Idahoans are arming their homes with security cameras. These cameras send alerts directly to our smartphones, and sometimes those alerts can be very misleading and humorous at the same time. A couple of months ago I wrote a story about getting alerted to a "person at my...
Moose Too Close to Busy Interstate Shot Near Declo
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A bull moose had to be euthanized Monday evening as it got too close to interstate traffic in the Mini-Cassia area. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were told the bull moose was close to Interstate 84 near Declo. When they found the moose it was only 30 feet away from the roadway. The moose was pushed to the north side of the interstate near a campground along the Snake River. However, the moose became agitated with all the campers and charged the conservation officer who was able to move out of the way. Idaho Fish and Game tried to move the animal away from the campground but it turned and began running back towards the interstate. An officer shot the bull before it could get to the roadway. The meat from the animal was donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry.
'What you have to say matters': The public opposition to Lava Ridge
JEROME — More than 300 people packed into a hangar at the Jerome Airport on Thursday to share information on how to prevent a vast area of the high desert in the Magic Valley from being developed into a massive wind energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project could...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
