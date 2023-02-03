ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The Associated Press

PayRetailers Appoints Lorenzo Pellegrino as New Chief Operating & Digital Officer

PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating & Digital Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005003/en/ Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers’ resources, working to enhance the company’s technology offering and international platform – to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely. Payment industry leader
The bear market could make a comeback

Investors who believe the bear market is over are "ignorant," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told CNN.
Reuters

Mondelez sets aside 300 million euro to resolve EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O) has set aside 300 million euros ($326 million) to resolve an EU antitrust investigation into whether it blocked cross-border sales of its products in the European Union in breach of competition rules, the company has said in a regulatory filing.
The Guardian

UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28

At least a dozen employees from the United Arab Emirate’s state-owned oil company have apparently taken up roles with the office of the UAE’s climate change special envoy, who will host this year’s Cop28 UN climate summit. The revelation adds to growing concerns over the potential for...
The Associated Press

Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
Reuters

ECB's Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) can take a cautious approach to raising interest rates given that short-term inflation expectations have dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top Italian policymaker said on Saturday.
TechCrunch

Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game

Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
US News and World Report

Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
