Read full article on original website
Related
PayRetailers Appoints Lorenzo Pellegrino as New Chief Operating & Digital Officer
PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced today the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Operating & Digital Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005003/en/ Pellegrino comes to PayRetailers at a time of rapid growth, as it has expanded from seven to 11 offices, more than doubled headcount to over 200, and acquired Paygol in Chile and Pago Digital in Colombia. He will lead the deployment of PayRetailers’ resources, working to enhance the company’s technology offering and international platform – to support the merchant community, and the way it can access and move funds quickly and safely. Payment industry leader
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China has expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" against the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon, accusing it of "overreacting" and "seriously violating international practice."
The bear market could make a comeback
Investors who believe the bear market is over are "ignorant," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told CNN.
Mondelez sets aside 300 million euro to resolve EU antitrust probe
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez (MDLZ.O) has set aside 300 million euros ($326 million) to resolve an EU antitrust investigation into whether it blocked cross-border sales of its products in the European Union in breach of competition rules, the company has said in a regulatory filing.
UAE oil company employees given roles in office hosting Cop28
At least a dozen employees from the United Arab Emirate’s state-owned oil company have apparently taken up roles with the office of the UAE’s climate change special envoy, who will host this year’s Cop28 UN climate summit. The revelation adds to growing concerns over the potential for...
National Enquirer has finally been sold after seeking a buyer for years
National Enquirer, the 97-year-old controversial tabloid behind several bombshell celebrity and political scandals, sold itself to a brand acquisition company.
Chris Baker Named Chief Strategic Officer at POSaBIT, Leading Cannabis Fintech
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) (“ POSaBIT ” or the “ Company ”), the premier cannabis payments and point of sale platform, is proud to name Chris Baker to the company’s newly-created Chief Strategic Officer role. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005767/en/ “Chris’ extensive experience leading strategic initiatives and teams is a great fit. We could not be more excited to welcome him to the POSaBIT team,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/Co-Founder of the Company. “I have no doubt Chris will provide tremendous strategic support and insight as our organization continues to expand.”
ECB's Visco says caution warranted in policy tightening
MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) can take a cautious approach to raising interest rates given that short-term inflation expectations have dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control, a top Italian policymaker said on Saturday.
The CEO of America's second-largest bank is preparing for possible US debt default
Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst.
TechCrunch
Dear founders, returning to the office is a numbers game
Toward the end of 2022, a number of entrepreneurs, some citing Elon Musk, told me that they’re bringing back an in-person work culture in the following year to help promote productivity and, in some cases, loyalty. One founder even told me over drinks and fancy snacks that they weren’t worried about losing talent — because those who leave just because there’s an in-person mandate weren’t truly mission-driven to begin with.
Intel faces yet another EU antitrust fine despite court win last year
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Intel (INTC.O) could face yet another EU antitrust fine despite winning its court fight last year against a 1.06 billion. euro ($1.2 billion) penalty imposed 14 years ago for hindering a rival, the U.S. chipmaker said in a regulatory filing.
US News and World Report
Japan Jan Services Activity Growth at Three-Month High - PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand. Friday's final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing...
Gold giant Newmont's $16.9 billion bid for Australia's Newcrest clouded by deal doubts
Top gold producer Newmont Corp said it had made a $16.9 billion offer for Australian peer Newcrest Mining to build a global gold behemoth, although investors and analysts said it undervalued the target amid a leadership change.
Job growth surges in January, reversing slowdown trend of past months
January's jobs report showed a big jump in growth following months of registering slight declines. Here's what that means for you.
Bank of America CEO predicts impact on economy amid China and US tensions
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks with CNN's Poppy Harlow about what he thinks the impact on the global economy will be if tensions continue to escalate between the US and China.
Foxconn January sales hit record high after production restored at world's biggest iPhone factory
Apple supplier Foxconn says its January monthly sales hit a record high as it bounced back from Covid-19 disruptions in China.
Why the Chinese balloon crisis could be a defining moment in the new Cold War
The Chinese balloon saga threatens to be a watershed moment in the world's dangerous new superpower rivalry: For the first time, Americans experienced a tangible symbol of the national security challenge from Beijing.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0