ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
KSST Radio

Flint Resident Attempts to Avoid Arrest in Corolla

February 6, 2023 – A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white Toyota Corolla traveling on highway 154. The vehicle had defective license plate light. A traffic stop was initiated with overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 2174 on Highway 154 South. The vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
GLADEWATER, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Traffic slow-moving on Interstate 20 near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a traffic incident on Interstate 20, west of the overpass at U.S. Highway 69 in Lindale. Around 3:15 a.m., traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Wood Springs Road, near the Target Distribution Center.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials looking for alleged Longview storage locker burglars

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a series of burglaries that took place from Jan. 21 to 27 at Crossland Self Storage in Longview. According to officials, several storage lockers were broken into and two Whitman concrete trowels, ski equipment and multiple signed sports jerseys were stolen. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
GRAND SALINE, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler to offer free brush pick-up

TYLER, Texas — As we recover from the ice storm, the clean up process is just getting started for a lot of residents in Smith County. If you were to look outside, you wouldn’t be able to tell that just a few days ago we were in the middle of an ice storm. Now, the sun is out shining and the only evidence left of there being an ice storm is the branches in our streets.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested

February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Fire damages Hiway 80 Rescue Mission - Tyler shelter storage room

TYLER, Texas — The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shelter's storage room in Tyler is significantly damaged after the building caught fire Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 601 E Valentine Street, caught fire around 3 or 3:30 p.m. Brian Livingston, with the nonprofit, said the blaze affected a majority...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman celebrates her 103rd birthday in Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday Feb. 5, Wesley House in Lindale celebrated a woman’s 103rd birthday. Dorothy Byerly celebrated her 103rd birthday at the facility along with her family and friends. She was joined by everyone from her kids to her great grandchildren. Her party included balloons, cake and even a decorated door. Dorothy […]
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death, according to the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 23, 2021, […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
QUITMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy