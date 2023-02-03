ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect

There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track

For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
EAGLE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso

BOISE, Idaho — Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso recipe. 1/2 pound to 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained. Combine ingredients in a casserole dish. No need to mix them, just place them in the dish in different sections. Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

7's HERO: Kayla's Journey

STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
STAR, ID
MIX 106

10 of the Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area

I feel like today was made specifically for Idaho… because it’s National Tater Tot Day! We recently discovered the #1 family recipe in Idaho is actually tater tots. So, of course, we’ve gotta celebrate this day. And, if anyone knows a little something about potatoes, it’s Idahoans.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Luxurious Retreat Awaits Just 7 Hours From Boise For Wine Lovers

How would you like to spend the weekend at a winery in beautiful Oregon?. This Airbnb would give you and 30 of your closest friends the opportunity to come together for a weekend at a luxury villa with over 46 acres in the heart of the Oregon Wine Country. The property consists of 8 luxury suites out of the 11 bedrooms for your friends and family.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy