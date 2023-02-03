ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #486 - More On The Carolina Beatdown

With a full night’s sleep under their belt, the Duke Basketball Report podcast crew is back at it with more on the victory over UNC. As you already know, the guys were wowed with the play of Derek Lively and they have the stats and anecdotes to back it up today. Plus, they go even deeper on the stellar play of Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor, who seemed to be in control on both ends of the floor.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Next Up - Miami

Next up for Duke is a road trip to Miami, just two days after the big win over UNC. Duke has clearly grown up a lot lately. Enough to win a tough road game?. We’ll see. It’s not likely to be easy. There are always stretches like this...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Upsets Notre Dame On The Road

It was a big Sunday afternoon for Duke women as the Blue Devils upset #9 Notre Dame on the road, 57-52 to take sole control of first place in the ACC. Duke had never won at Notre Dame before and it wasn’t easy to break through, either. Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Stifles UNC, 63-57

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game wasn’t quite a classic, but it was intense, hard-fought, and Duke came out on top 63-57. So maybe not a classic, but a good game? You betcha it was a good game. As we’ve seen so often between these two, one team came out and...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

More On Duke’s Win Over UNC

Duke’s win over UNC Saturday was big just because it’s Duke and UNC, but there was a lot more than just that. First, it was an important milestone for a young team. Duke has become a solid defensive team, at times verging on elite. We saw this in...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: A Much Better Austin Rivers Highlight

Yesterday, we picked the bizarre fight between Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba, who came off the bench to throw down with the former Blue Devil, as our YouTube Gold. Our original plan was to highlight the classic Austin Rivers game winner against UNC in 2012. This is and will always...
DURHAM, NC
College Football News

Duke vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Duke vs Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 6. Record: Duke (17-6), Miami (18-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Duke vs Miami Game Preview. Why Duke Will...
DURHAM, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene

The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy