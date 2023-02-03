With a full night’s sleep under their belt, the Duke Basketball Report podcast crew is back at it with more on the victory over UNC. As you already know, the guys were wowed with the play of Derek Lively and they have the stats and anecdotes to back it up today. Plus, they go even deeper on the stellar play of Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor, who seemed to be in control on both ends of the floor.

DURHAM, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO