Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Win Tickets to Black & White Ball to Benefit Young & Established
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community - we have your chance to win a pair of tickets!. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity...
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors. Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried […]
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
Indiana Exotic Feline Rescue Is Home to Nearly 100 Cats and You Can Take a Tour
Big cats made a lot of headlines during the pandemic with the popularity of Tiger King, but did you know that there is a place in Indiana where big cats like those in the Netflix series go to live out the rest of their lives?. A Permanent Home. Located on...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
When will Mosquito Season 2023 Start in Indiana?
Right now, we are enjoying not having to swat away those nasty pests, mosquitoes. However, it won't be much longer until they return to Indiana yards. While I am not a fan of this cold, winter weather we are experiencing here in Indiana, I am certainly happy that we don't have to deal with mosquitoes on top of that. I can see myself out in my backyard swatting away at mosquitoes and slipping on the ice. Honestly, I'd probably go viral if someone were to film that. In any event, while it isn't mosquito season in Indiana right now, we all know that it is coming soon.
Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana
Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana
Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
A 96-Year-Old Evansville BBQ Restaurant Hit the Market
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
Chuck it: Indiana moves to legalize throwing stars
The Indiana Senate passed a bill last week that’s one of the more unusual pieces of legislation to win approval in the state’s legislature. The bill allows anyone over the age of 12 to possess throwing stars for recreational purposes.
Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous
Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
