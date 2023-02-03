Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
Sometimes it pays for diners to have an open mind. Restaurants that may not look like anything special on the outside may have some of the best food you have ever tasted behind its doors. Cheapism is putting these so-called “holes-in-the-wall” on a pedestal and highlighting the ones that they say has the best fried […]
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005155/en/ Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
Netflix Will Offically Crack Down on Password Sharing for Hoosiers in March
If you share your Netflix password with other people, you might want to start collecting a fee from them because you will be paying more next month. It is pretty common for people to share their streaming accounts with friends and family. You might have a shared account or two already. No harm, no foul, right? Well, Netflix especially has been trying to crack down on password sharing lately, and they have begun a new test that will further their efforts. However, you might not like it too much.
