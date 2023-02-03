ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GRAMMYs Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop: JAY-Z Parties in the Audience

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a party no one will ever forget! The 65th annual awards show threw a star-studded showcase to honor the genre's rich history and continued global influence. LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought...
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
JAY-Z Reacts to Beyoncé Continuously Losing Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs

On Sunday night, Beyoncé became the most-awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. During the 65th annual ceremony, the singer won her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance. The award officially took her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.
Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Late singer Aaron Carter was noticeably absent from the In Memoriam tribute during the 2023 GRAMMYs ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam included three performances: Kacey Musgraves sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" honoring Loretta Lynn; Quavo and Maverick City Music sang "Without You" for Migos rapper Takeoff; and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed "Songbird" in a tribute to Christine McVie. Throughout each performance, the Recording Academy highlighted more names and faces on the screen, including Lisa Marie Presley.
Jennifer Lopez to Star With Ben Affleck in Super Bowl Ad

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up for a Super Bowl ad! The month after Affleck's multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin' came to light, a source tells ET how that transformed into a Super Bowl commercial with Lopez. "Ben's Dunkin' commercial was initially supposed to be a regular commercial and...
Selena Gomez's Friend Raquelle Stevens Breaks Silence on 'My Mind & Me' Criticism

Selena Gomez's pal is fighting back against criticism of their friendship. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Raquelle Stevens revealed how she felt after Gomez's fans slammed scenes in the singer's My Mind & Me documentary. The AppleTV+ doc, which covers Gomez's life from 2016 to...
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
2023 GRAMMYS: What You Didn't See on TV

Music's biggest night was filled with surprises, iconic introductions and some of the year's biggest performances. While viewers had a look at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards ceremony, there were some unexpected moments that took place off-camera in the star-studded audience. From Lizzo capturing when Harry Styles' name was announced for...
