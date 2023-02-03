ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
Ben Affleck Trolled For Looking Bored During 2023 Grammy Awards: 'He Looks Like He Was Dragged Along To Girls' Night'

During the Sunday, February 5, Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a date night — but the latter looked bored to tears. People immediately took to Twitter to discuss the actor's facial expressions. One person wrote, "however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," while another said, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."A third person added, "Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall #Grammys," while a fourth stated, "Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and...
Jeremy Renner Shares Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is getting back into fighting shape. On Sunday, the Marvel actor gave his followers an inside look at his continued recovery, one month after a snowplow accident left him in critical condition. "Physical therapy Sunday," the 52-year-old actor wrote over a picture of exercise equipment posted on his...
Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)

Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.

