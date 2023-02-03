Highway resurfacing projects pose a temporary inconvenience but are not usually all that controversial. But a section of Highway 34 in northern Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is also cutting trees as part of its repaving plan. Crews began work at the end of January to remove some trees along a 21-mile section of the Lake Country Scenic Byway between Osage and Detroit Lakes as part of its highway resurfacing project. That includes a 7-mile stretch where crews will cut down about half the trees within 100 feet of the median. MnDOT says the project will make the road safer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO