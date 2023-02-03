SEPTA celebrated the opening of its new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Pa., in grand style during August. (See Railpace Newsmagazine September 2020, October 2021, and January 2022 for our earlier coverage.) Located along the important U.S. Route 1 corridor in western Delaware County (Delco), the station opening capped a four-year project to extend regional rail service 3.5 miles from Elwyn to Middletown Township and adjoining Chester Heights borough. This extension of rail service (SEPTA’s first since the 1985 opening of the Philadelphia Airport Line) involved rehabilitating numerous culverts, building new rail bridges over Lungren Road, U.S. Route 1, and Chester Creek; installing new crossties and continuous welded rail, replacing the grade crossing at Lenni Road, construction of a crew base building and five-track stub yard at Lenni; installing double-track with crossovers from the yard into the two-track Wawa Station; new catenary and signal systems, Positive Train Control, and constructing the ADA-compliant station itself, with passenger waiting room, restroom facilities and parking deck for 600 automobiles. Electric vehicle charging stations are available within the parking structure. The high-level station, uniquely con-structed over Chester Creek, has platforms featuring LED displays with train information and the familiar SEPTA Key fare kiosks. Direct connections in the station to SEPTA bus route 111 (to/from Chadds Ford, Penn State’s Brandywine campus, and the 69th Street Transportation Center), and bus route 114 (to/from Darby Transportation Center) are available.

