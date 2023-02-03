Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Citizen
Why It’s Time for a Woman Mayor
Back during the 1999 mayoral election season, I belonged to a group of powerful women who used to get together to try to influence the workings of the Philadelphia political scene. We invited all of the mayoral candidates to come meet with us that year in person. It was the...
Fishtown’s West enters at-large race
Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
Acting city controller resigns ahead of expected run in May primary
Christy Brady has resigned as acting city controller of Philadelphia and is expected to announce that she plans to officially run for the controller’s seat.
Lost tax revenue in Philadelphia | PennLive letters
Has anyone calculated the estimated tax revenue and tourist revenue being lost by having people living in the streets of Philadelphia?. Will schools feel safe in having their students go on field trips to Independence Hall?. Joseph Russian, Harrisburg, Pa.
gridphilly.com
Timber! Cobbs Creek Developer Granted Zoning Exemption
On Thursday Philadelphia City Council unanimously voted to pass a bill to exempt the Cobbs Creek golf course from zoning rules protecting steep slopes from logging. Those steep slope protections exist to prevent erosion and flooding caused when trees, whose roots hold soil in place, are cut down. The bill creates a special “overlay district” in which City zoning requirements are altered.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia gets $500 million to replace lead pipes, improve water infrastructure
Philadelphia is receiving $500 million from the federal government to upgrade its water facilities and equipment, including the replacement of more than 19 miles of lead water mains and service lines. President Joe Biden has sought to replace all the lead service lines in the country within the next 10...
Triangle
Drexel, protect the people’s townhomes!
Written by: Drexel Community for Justice and Drexel for PILOTs. Since July 2021, residents of the People’s (UC) Townhomes have been fighting for their homes, families and livelihoods. With a new eviction deadline of Feb. 21, they urgently call on students and Philadelphia community members to stand with them in this fight.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
Temple U graduate students go on strike for a living wage
The current average pay for Temple University graduate employees is $19,500 a year. The post Temple U graduate students go on strike for a living wage appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
Phillymag.com
All Hail the Hoagie
By Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, Victor Fiorillo, Sandy Hingston, Hannah Albertine, Adam Erace, Carla Shackleford, and Laura Swartz. We take them for granted, these overgrown sandwiches, these irreplaceable vessels of flavor, brimming with crunch and heft and oregano. But whether it’s a $5 Italian from down the block or one served in a dimly lit private dining room at one of our city’s finest restaurants, all hoagies have this in common: They’re ours. — Edited by Bradford Pearson.
Council meeting to address "absolutely crazy" Upper Darby parking ticket controversy
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are more questions than answers in one Delaware County township after a CBS3 Investigations report uncovered the mishandling of thousands of parking tickets and violations in Upper Darby.Now, residents are questioning just how much money did the township lose and did the people who got ticketed lose their right to due process?The Upper Darby Township Council will meet for the first time since the CBS3 Investigations report.The council meeting comes as the mayor faces DUI charges from a fender bender last Thursday and the chief administrative officer resigned last Wednesday.Council members will press for an...
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
railpace.com
SEPTA Opens Wawa Station
SEPTA celebrated the opening of its new Wawa Station in Middletown Township, Pa., in grand style during August. (See Railpace Newsmagazine September 2020, October 2021, and January 2022 for our earlier coverage.) Located along the important U.S. Route 1 corridor in western Delaware County (Delco), the station opening capped a four-year project to extend regional rail service 3.5 miles from Elwyn to Middletown Township and adjoining Chester Heights borough. This extension of rail service (SEPTA’s first since the 1985 opening of the Philadelphia Airport Line) involved rehabilitating numerous culverts, building new rail bridges over Lungren Road, U.S. Route 1, and Chester Creek; installing new crossties and continuous welded rail, replacing the grade crossing at Lenni Road, construction of a crew base building and five-track stub yard at Lenni; installing double-track with crossovers from the yard into the two-track Wawa Station; new catenary and signal systems, Positive Train Control, and constructing the ADA-compliant station itself, with passenger waiting room, restroom facilities and parking deck for 600 automobiles. Electric vehicle charging stations are available within the parking structure. The high-level station, uniquely con-structed over Chester Creek, has platforms featuring LED displays with train information and the familiar SEPTA Key fare kiosks. Direct connections in the station to SEPTA bus route 111 (to/from Chadds Ford, Penn State’s Brandywine campus, and the 69th Street Transportation Center), and bus route 114 (to/from Darby Transportation Center) are available.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
