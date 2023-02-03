Read full article on original website
Local grocery store in Butte County closesKristen WaltersButte County, CA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
bctv.org
Clay on Main Hosting Valentine Weekend Events
Studio B Announces Facebook LIVE “A Love-ly Story: How the ‘B’ Came to Be.”. Clay on Main will be hosting an exciting, fun weekend from Feb 10th to 12th. We hope you can join us!. Friday, Feb 10. 2nd Friday in the gift shop: Our monthly event...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
bctv.org
More to Love This 2nd Friday on the Avenue in West Reading
Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, February 10th in West Reading!
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Inside Pennsylvania Family's Chilling Suicide Pact
The Daub family's bodies were arranged in a straight line across the backyard of their York County home when police arrived at the scene on Wednesday, Jan. 25, they said.Notes inside of their Loman Avenue home in West Manchester Township detailed exactly how Morgan, 26, and her parents, James, 62, …
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
morethanthecurve.com
Former Conshohocken resident and Plymouth Whitemarsh graduate to make Broadway debut in March
Angel Sigala, a former resident of Conshohocken and 2014 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, has been cast in the new musical, New York, New York, hitting the St. James Theatre on Broadway in March. Sigala, who is originally from Mexico City, will be playing percussionist Mateo Diaz to mark his Broadway debut.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
wmmr.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
BUCKSCO Today Interview: Wife of Hatboro Officer Taken by Bee Sting Describes Her Journey
It’s been 16 months since Whitney Lyn Allen’s husband — Hatboro K9 police officer Ryan Allen — was felled by a happenstance bee sting at his Quakertown home. She spent much of that period grieving and attending to her newborn son, who she was carrying during Ryan’s initial incapacity.
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery
Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
actionnews5.com
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
