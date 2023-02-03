ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Clay on Main Hosting Valentine Weekend Events

Studio B Announces Facebook LIVE “A Love-ly Story: How the ‘B’ Came to Be.”. Clay on Main will be hosting an exciting, fun weekend from Feb 10th to 12th. We hope you can join us!. Friday, Feb 10. 2nd Friday in the gift shop: Our monthly event...
OLEY, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bctv.org

More to Love This 2nd Friday on the Avenue in West Reading

Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, February 10th in West Reading!
WEST READING, PA
Daily Voice

Inside Pennsylvania Family's Chilling Suicide Pact

The Daub family's bodies were arranged in a straight line across the backyard of their York County home when police arrived at the scene on Wednesday, Jan. 25, they said.Notes inside of their Loman Avenue home in West Manchester Township detailed exactly how Morgan, 26, and her parents, James, 62, …
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January

ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery

Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
actionnews5.com

‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma. That’s the case for David Balogun. The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg. David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass

It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
HARRISBURG, PA

