Berks County, PA

bctv.org

Reading United A.C. Announces Amanda Bezner as WPSL Assistant Coach

Alvernia assistant coach to continue same role with Reading United. Reading United A.C. is pleased to announce the hiring of Amanda Bezner as the assistant coach for its first-ever women’s Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team. Bezner brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team and will work alongside head coach Tom “Goose” Gosselin to lead Reading United’s WPSL team to success in its debut season.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University

Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Clay on Main Hosting Valentine Weekend Events

Studio B Announces Facebook LIVE “A Love-ly Story: How the ‘B’ Came to Be.”. Clay on Main will be hosting an exciting, fun weekend from Feb 10th to 12th. We hope you can join us!. Friday, Feb 10. 2nd Friday in the gift shop: Our monthly event...
OLEY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense

An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lancaster, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LANCASTER, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January

ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lancaster's Bollman Hat Company to acquire Kangol brand

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. - Lancaster County-based Bollman Hat Company announced Thursday its plans to acquire the Kangol headwear brand. Bollman and Frasers Group entered into an agreement that grants Bollman a 51% equity share and full intellectual property rights. Bollman has held the global rights to develop and produce Kangol headwear since 2001.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
BETHLEHEM, PA

