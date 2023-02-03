ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Harry Styles Says There's 'No Best in Music' in Album of the Year GRAMMY Upset

Harry Styles took home the top GRAMMY award on Sunday night, winning Album of the Year for Harry's House over heavy favorites Beyoncé and Adele. The coveted Album of the Year award was the second GRAMMY of the evening for the 29-year-old English singer, following his earlier Best Pop Vocal Album win. He now has three GRAMMYs to his name, including his first in 2021 for "Watermelon Sugar" for Best Pop Solo Performance.
WHAS 11

Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
WHAS 11

How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
WHAS 11

JAY-Z Reacts to Beyoncé Continuously Losing Album of the Year at the GRAMMYs

On Sunday night, Beyoncé became the most-awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. During the 65th annual ceremony, the singer won her 32nd trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her album, Renaissance. The award officially took her past conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.
WHAS 11

Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs

John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
WHAS 11

Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions at 2023 GRAMMYs

Ben Affleck made waves on the internet for his serious facial expressions while seated in the front row at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Affleck joined wife Jennifer Lopez in the center of the front row at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where cameras often panned to the couple during musical numbers. More than once, Affleck was caught standing still while Lopez danced excitedly next to him.
WHAS 11

Dave Chappelle Wins GRAMMY for Best Comedy Album Following Transphobia Backlash

Dave Chappelle won Best Comedy Album at the 2023 GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony on Sunday for his 2021 special, The Closer, which was heavily criticized for his jokes about transgender women. Chappelle was not in attendance, and singer Babyface accepted the trophy on his behalf. He beat fellow nominees Louis C.K.,...
WHAS 11

Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
WHAS 11

Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited 2023 GRAMMYs Performance

Ain't no party like a Mary J. Blige party! The music icon did not disappoint 2023 GRAMMY Awards with her performance on Sunday night. Blige hit the stage in a style all her own, sporting a large black hat and head-to-toe sequins. And for fans who didn't think she could outdo her Super Bowl Halftime performance, think again! The legend gave a spirited performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous," and nailed all the chords -- and Twitter took notice.

