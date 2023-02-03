Read full article on original website
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
Ben Affleck Trolled For Looking Bored During 2023 Grammy Awards: 'He Looks Like He Was Dragged Along To Girls' Night'
During the Sunday, February 5, Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a date night — but the latter looked bored to tears. People immediately took to Twitter to discuss the actor's facial expressions. One person wrote, "however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," while another said, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."A third person added, "Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall #Grammys," while a fourth stated, "Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and...
Jeremy Renner Shares Look at His Physical Therapy After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner is getting back into fighting shape. On Sunday, the Marvel actor gave his followers an inside look at his continued recovery, one month after a snowplow accident left him in critical condition. "Physical therapy Sunday," the 52-year-old actor wrote over a picture of exercise equipment posted on his...
Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)
Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Eminem's Daughter Hailie and Her 'Bruncle' Nate Recall Rapper's Rise to Fame as Kids
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, traveled down memory lane with her "bruncle" Nate Mathers. The 27-year-old hosted her brother-uncle (more on that in a bit) in the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady and recalled what it was like for them growing up as kids when the "Lose Yourself" rapper was rising to fame. When the Detroit native exploded onto the music scene, Hailie was only 2 years old and Nate, Em's younger brother, was only 12.
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which first debuted in theaters on Feb. 7, 2003. The two stars appeared on Instagram Live to discuss their hit rom-com, revisit memories of working together and imagine where their characters are now.
Miguel Hits the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Denim Look at 2023 GRAMMYs
Miguel's GRAMMYs fashion is a sure thing! On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in one of the night's most buzzed-about looks. For the evening, celebrating music's biggest night, the superstar walked the carpet in an oversized quilted hooded denim jacket -- layered over a white tank top -- that he paired with matching pants.
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Isabel Shares Her First Reaction to Gabe Being Transgender
Isabel is telling her side of the story when it comes to falling in love with Gabe. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers met 34-year-old Isabel, whom 32-year-old Gabe is turning his whole life around for. Gabe, a transgender man, met Isabel through a...
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff at the GRAMMYs With In Memoriam Performance
Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since the death of his nephew -- and fellow Migos rapper -- Takeoff. During the emotional In Memoriam segment at Sunday's 2023 GRAMMY Awards, the 31-year-old rapper performed his song, "Without You." For the emotional set, the Georgia rapper was joined...
