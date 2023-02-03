ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Are Special ‘Blackout’ Plates Headed To Minnesota This Year?

You might soon have a new, much darker way to show your vehicle that is registered here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. There have been several stories written about various parts of Gov. Tim Walz's budget proposal, which was released a few weeks ago in January. You've likely heard about how you could possibly get a $1,000 rebate check. Or maybe about how vehicle registration tab fees might be increasing next year. (Both of those items are included in the proposal.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

One Southern Minnesota Girl Shows You Are Never Too Young To Make A Big Difference

You really are never too young to start making a difference and one girl has made this very clear within Southern Minnesota!. Say hello to Ella, an 11-year-old from Faribault. When Ella was 10, she noticed that in school many of her friends couldn’t go back for seconds and didn’t have money to pay for milk. When she learned that some of her friends couldn’t afford lunch at all, she said enough is enough. She wanted to change that, so she started a non-profit to help end this.
FARIBAULT, MN
Y-105FM

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 21 Online

Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN
97.3 KKRC

Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants

The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Warning: Avoid These 5 Dangerous Highways in Minnesota

Walking to my front door last night I realized just how awfully icy it is, and this sub zero temperature weather is not helping either. This had me rethinking about cautious driving which lead me to think about all the dangerous I do not want to drive on. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy