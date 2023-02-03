ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos sign OT Isaiah Prince to reserve/future contract

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to a reserve/future contract on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Price will officially join the team’s 90-man offseason roster when the new league year begins in March.

Prince (6-7, 300 pounds) entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Ohio State with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He was active for four games and earned two starts before being waived in December of his rookie season.

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed Prince off waivers late in the 2019 season. The offensive lineman later opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Prince returned in 2021 and started in four regular-season games and then started in the playoffs. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow was sacked seven times in a 23-20 loss to the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LVI that year.

Prince began the 2022 season on injured reserve with an elbow injury and was demoted to the practice squad after returning from IR in November. Prince was elevated to the active roster in the playoffs, but the Bengals opted not to sign him to a reserve/future deal at the end of their season.

Prince now becomes the 11th player Denver has signed to a reserve/future contract this offseason, joining DL Jordan Jackson, WR Victor Bolden, G Parker Ferguson, CB Faion Hicks, CB Delonte Hood, DB Devon Key, RB Tyreik McAllister, OLB Wyatt Ray, OL Hunter Thedford and LB Ray Wilborn.

The Broncos did not sign five members of their practice squad.

