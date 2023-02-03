Read full article on original website
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
fox26houston.com
IAH subway: Subway train connecting all terminals temporarily closed
HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) announced their subway train will be temporarily out of service starting Monday. If you plan on traveling through IAH, be aware. Starting on Monday at 12:30 a.m., the subway train connecting all five terminals pre-security will be out of service for up to seven days for advance construction of the new international terminal.
These Texas cities are among the safest in America: report
Six Texas cities were highlighted as being the safest U.S. cities to live in.
Click2Houston.com
CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday
HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang Out
A 27-year-old woman who recently moved to Houston has turned to the social platform Reddit to ask where to meet single men in Houston. The lady who goes by the user name hairstylechoices asked for help, and the people of Houston were eager to help.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays
HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
cw39.com
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city
HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for […]
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Houston airport fire grounds United Airlines flights
A fire Sunday morning in a laundry room at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a 90-minute ground stop on all United Airlines flights to Houston, officials said. The FAA issued the ground stop shortly before 5:30 a.m. local time and lifted it about 7 a.m., officials told ABC Houston station KTRK. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the airport's Terminal C in an employee laundry room, airport officials said on Twitter. The FAA issued the ground at the request of United Airlines, the agency said in a statement. All United Airlines flights to Houston, a major hub for the airline were held at their departure cities due to the fire, authorities said.
Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Click2Houston.com
Fire inside employee laundry room prompts ground stop at Bush Airport’s Terminal C, officials say
A ground stop was issued at Bush Airport due to a reported fire inside an employee laundry room within Terminal C, officials said. According to Flight Aware, the ground stop was issued shortly before 7 a.m. and it was since lifted at 7:30 a.m. Firefighters with Houston Fire Department quickly...
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas
HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
thekatynews.com
Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston
Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
