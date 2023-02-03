A fire Sunday morning in a laundry room at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a 90-minute ground stop on all United Airlines flights to Houston, officials said. The FAA issued the ground stop shortly before 5:30 a.m. local time and lifted it about 7 a.m., officials told ABC Houston station KTRK. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the airport's Terminal C in an employee laundry room, airport officials said on Twitter. The FAA issued the ground at the request of United Airlines, the agency said in a statement. All United Airlines flights to Houston, a major hub for the airline were held at their departure cities due to the fire, authorities said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO