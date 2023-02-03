ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

IAH subway: Subway train connecting all terminals temporarily closed

HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) announced their subway train will be temporarily out of service starting Monday. If you plan on traveling through IAH, be aware. Starting on Monday at 12:30 a.m., the subway train connecting all five terminals pre-security will be out of service for up to seven days for advance construction of the new international terminal.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday

HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Bush IAH: Fire in Terminal C leading to smell of smoke, possible delays

HOUSTON — Fire in an employee laundry room at Bush Intercontinental Airport may lead to delays, according to airport officials. In a tweet, Bush IAH said the fire was in Terminal C and was put out by the Houston Fire Department. They say travelers may notice the smell of smoke and it could lead to delays for United passengers as things get back to normal.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for […]
GALVESTON, TX
East Coast Traveler

11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas

TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Houston airport fire grounds United Airlines flights

A fire Sunday morning in a laundry room at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a 90-minute ground stop on all United Airlines flights to Houston, officials said. The FAA issued the ground stop shortly before 5:30 a.m. local time and lifted it about 7 a.m., officials told ABC Houston station KTRK. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the airport's Terminal C in an employee laundry room, airport officials said on Twitter. The FAA issued the ground at the request of United Airlines, the agency said in a statement. All United Airlines flights to Houston, a major hub for the airline were held at their departure cities due to the fire, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Employee injured when car slams into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A restaurant employee was injured when a car came crashing into the business in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fondren and Harwin. The driver said she accidentally hit the gas, leading to the crash. Police say...
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: The case for casino gambling in Texas

HOUSTON - The odds of carving out a foothold for casino gambling in Texas have improved dramatically. The Houston Democrat is again offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. Texas Senator Carol Alvarado is leading the fight...
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Katy’s Fish City Grill Transforms Into First Half Shells Restaurant In Houston

Fish City Grill and Half Shells are restaurants known and loved for their fresh seafood and welcoming atmosphere. Now, the Houston area will have both. For the first time, a Half Shells is opening outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, where the restaurants were born. The new Half Shells Seafood will open in Katy’s La Centerra at Cinco Ranch, in the same space that Fish City Grill occupied until renovations began on Jan 31. Half Shells will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
HOUSTON, TX
